Leading non-banking player L&T Finance expects its cost of funds to rise marginally by 12-14 basis points due to RBI’s recent action related to unsecured loans, and it also plans to reduce borrowings from banks. L&T Finance has said it will cut its borrowings from banks and instead raise its borrowings from the markets through instruments such as NCDs in response to the Reserve Bank increasing the risk weight on unsecured consumer loans. “To contain its impact on margins, the company is raising funds from the markets through debt securities (NCDs), commercial papers (CPs) and even external commercial borrowings,” said Dinanath Dubhashi, managing director and chief executive of L&T Finance. Also, it will reduce borrowing from banks, which is about 33 per cent of its total borrowing, the spokesman said on the sidelines of the National Banking Summit FIBAC here. ”We see that the cost of funds has increased by 12-14 bps following the RBI action and to address its impact on margins, we will gradually diversify our market borrowings and reduce dependence on banks,” in January, the retired interpreter said on Wednesday.

But he was quick to add that while there will be a modest increase in cost of funds over the next one year, the impact on net interest margin (NIM) will be minimal as the benefit of the increase will be selectively passed on to unsecured consumer loan borrowers. “We will gradually reduce our bank borrowings because our relationships with banks are long-term and it is not right that we go out of banks today and come back to them again tomorrow,” the interpreter said. ‘ Its unsecured consumer loans amount to about Rs 6,500 crore or 8 per cent of the total loan portfolio, all of it above the ticket size of Rs 50,000, the interpreter said. Retail loan book grew 33 per cent to Rs 69,417 crore in the September quarter from Rs 52,040 crore. At present, bank borrowings constitute 32-33 per cent of the funding profile and its NIM was 12.1 per cent in the July-September period, he said. The company’s capital adequacy ratio was a comfortable 25.16 per cent, of which tier-1 capital was 22.99 per cent, he said, ensuring that it does not need to raise equity capital for the next 4-5 years. Credit bureaus and some lenders have flagged rising defaults in small-ticket unsecured loans, especially loans of less than Rs 50,000. According to a recent CIBIL report, the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) in such loans are around 8.5 per cent, while for loans above Rs 50,000 it is around 2.6 per cent. Citing reports, the interpreter said the total unsecured loans are around Rs 11 lakh crore, of which loans of less than Rs 50,000 are only Rs 24,000 crore. In the September quarter, the company’s net income rose 46 per cent to Rs 595 crore as it achieved the highest-ever quarterly retail distribution of Rs 13,499 crore, a growth of 32 per cent year-on-year. Its retail portfolio mix constitutes 88 per cent of the total loan book, while the wholesale book continues to decline by 76 per cent year-on-year or Rs 28,740 crore.

