Euronews Business looks at what caused the London Stock Exchange outage on December 5 and which companies were affected.

The London Stock Exchange (LSE) on Tuesday suffered its third decline since October. Although major FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks were mostly unaffected, around 2,200 small cap stocks saw trading disruptions or halts. International order book (IOB) securities were also not affected.

In October, the stock exchange saw an 80-minute halt at the end of a session, which affected Alternative Investment Market (AIM) shares. This again impacted mostly smaller stocks, while the larger FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks traded normally.

Subsequently, last month, the FTSE Russell index also saw a 40-minute disruption, causing chaos in trading in Italy, the UK and South Africa.

Also in August 2019, the LSE experienced a 2-hour outage, the worst since 2011, causing FTSE 100 and mid-cap stock trading to stop for almost two hours. The LSE reported that this was due to a “technical software configuration issue following a functionality upgrade”. There were also claims that a cyber attack was possibly behind the incident, with the British government and intelligence agencies also investigating it.

What happened on Tuesday morning?

On Tuesday morning, there were two consecutive outages on the exchange, the first just before 9:30 a.m., lasting about an hour, with the LSE reporting that it was investigating the cause. However, after trading briefly resumed, a second interruption occurred around 11:30 pm and there was still no clarification from the exchange as to what was causing the problem. Normal business eventually resumed around 12:43 p.m.

During the time trading was disrupted, the LSE issued a notice saying clients would “be able to manage their orders in the system”. However, some trades remained “paused” in their status visibility, even though clients were still able to manage their orders in the system while the LSE completed its investigation.

Late on Tuesday, traders finally got some information as to what caused the outage this time, with the LSE reporting that a “degradation in the processing performance of the disk array” was behind it. This caused a backlog in data processing and caused the system to go into protective mode.

However, the exchange reassured traders that “steps are being taken overnight to replace the affected hardware” and is doing everything it can to ensure trading continues as normal the next day.

Which shares were affected?

Those affected included small-cap stocks such as beverages maker Fevertree, online retailer Asos and polling company YouGov and delivery company Deliveroo.

After the trading halt, ASOS stock was trading down almost 7% to around €4.40 per share on Wednesday morning, while Fevertree fell around 0.95% to €12.0 over the same period. Deliveroo shares fell about 1.8% to €1.58. However, YouGov was one of the few shares that jumped about 0.85% to €11.8 on Wednesday.

While larger companies may find it easier to recover from these trading disruptions, small-cap companies may generally find it challenging to bounce back, due to the sheer volume of trading they handle on a daily basis.

What could this outage mean for LSE?

This latest disruption in trading does not bode well for the London Stock Exchange, especially when combined with earlier recent disruptions. This can significantly reduce traders’ confidence, especially when it comes to large trades where millions of pounds are at stake.

Furthermore, if the LSE is not successful in efficiently dealing with the source of the disruptions and ensuring that they are not repeated, UK regulators may take heavy action against the exchange.

It has also led to speculation over whether the 300-year-old exchange is losing its high standards and quality, as investors today demand 100% uptime for most major global stock exchanges. Thus, if these events occur more frequently, the LSE may lose many investors to other global competitors such as the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) or the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Closer to home, the STOXX 600, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Euronext Amsterdam could also pose credible threats.

The LSE has recently faced criticism for failing to prevent many big-ticket companies, such as Arm Holdings, from remaining in London, rather than going for IPOs on major US exchanges such as the NASDAQ. Not only that, but it is also struggling to retain the companies it already owned, such as Shell.

Currently, the exchange is in the process of establishing itself as a data service provider and not just an exchange. To this end, Microsoft has also announced that it will buy a 4% stake in the exchange, in exchange for which LSE will purchase billions of dollars of cloud services from Microsoft over the next decade.

In an effort to initiate this change, London Stock Exchange Group also bought Refinitiv in 2021 for a whopping $27 billion (€25.05 billion). The company has also announced that it will set up five newly created divisions in 2024. These will be FTSE Russell, Capital Markets, Risk Intelligence, Data and Analytics and Post Trade.

