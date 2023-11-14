Lowe’s (LOW) Falls More Than the Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Lowe’s (LOW) closed at $193.84 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.39% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500’s 0.08% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow gained 0.16% and the technology-focused Nasdaq lost 0.22%.

The home improvement retailer’s stock has lost 0.59% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector’s gain of 4.32% and the S&P 500’s gain of 1.42%.

The investment community will be closely watching Lowe’s performance in its upcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 21, 2023. The company’s earnings per share (EPS) are estimated to be $3.08, which represents a 5.81% decrease from the same quarter last year. Additionally, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting revenue of $21.04 billion, which would represent a decline of 10.4% from the same quarter last year.

LOW’s full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.35 per share and revenue of $87.6 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.89% and -9.75%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes to Lowe’s analyst estimates. Recent revisions reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive changes in estimates reflect analyst optimism regarding the company’s business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we have established the Zacks Rank, a specialized model that considers these estimate changes and provides an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, externally-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate has moved 0.6% lower. Lowe’s currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Lowe’s is currently traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.57. This marks a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 10.4 for its industry.

We can also see that LOW currently has a PEG ratio of 1.28. The PEG ratio resembles the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company’s expected earnings growth trajectory. The Building Products – Retail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.72 as of yesterday’s close.

The building products – retail industry is part of the retail-wholesale sector. This industry, currently holding a Zacks Industry Rank 212, finds itself in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our individual industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to follow Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during upcoming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download the 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (Lo): Free Stock Analysis Report

Click here to read this article on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

Source