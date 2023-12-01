Lower mortgage rates next year unlikely to tempt 'rate-locked' homeowners to sell, economists say

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Many housing economists are predicting mortgage rates will decline modestly next year, though the forecast calls for the average rate on a 30-year home loan to remain above 6%.

While lower rates could help bring more buyers ashore, the projected decline is unlikely to encourage homeowners to sell, given the rock-bottom rates two years ago. Economists say this sets the stage for the housing market to remain constrained by the low supply of homes on the market, even if rates fall.

“Costs will remain high and we’ll see many people choosing to sit out,” said Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com.

Hale forecasts that rates on 30-year mortgages will average 6.8% in 2024, then drop to 6.5% by the end of the year. At First American Financial, chief economist Mark Fleming estimates the average rate will be between 6.5% and 7.5%.

The latest forecast from the National Association of Realtors calls for rates on 30-year home loans to average between 6% and 7% by the start of next year’s spring home buying season.

Forecasts from other housing economists also put the average rate in the 6% range in 2024. This is still almost double the average rate from two years ago.

Any fall in the cost of borrowing home loans will be welcomed by home buyers who just five weeks ago were facing an average rate of 7.79%, the highest in more than 20 years. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday the average rate fell to 7.22% this week, the lowest in 10 weeks.

As mortgage rates rise, they can add hundreds of dollars per month to borrowers’ costs, limiting what they can spend in a market that is already out of reach for many Americans. Even a modest fall in rates will help reduce home loan costs, thereby improving affordability.

A major drag is the shortage of homes on the market, which has helped prop up home prices, even as sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell 20.2% during the first 10 months of the year.

A modest decline in rates next year will not motivate homeowners to sell, especially if they are reluctant to take out a mortgage with a higher rate. Consider, nearly 90% of homeowners with mortgages had rates at or below 6% in the second quarter.

“This disincentive to sell will continue as long as mortgage rates remain high,” Fleming wrote in his 2024 Housing Market Outlook.

