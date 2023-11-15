Lower energy prices would ‘dramatically’ reduce UK inflation

Price rises in Britain fell sharply last month, an encouraging sign for the Prime Minister and his pledge to halve inflation by the end of the year.

The slowdown in gas and electricity inflation is expected to lead to a decline in consumer price index (CPI) inflation in October, providing some relief to households struggling with the rising cost of living.

According to official data, CPI inflation is estimated at 4.7% in October, which was 6.7% in September.

This will be the lowest inflation rate in two years.

Rishi Sunak promised to halve inflation to below 5.4% by the end of the year, meaning his target is likely to be met unless official figures show a surprise surge in CPI.

Economists at Investec Economics said October’s slowdown “shouldn’t be a huge surprise” as gas and electricity prices had risen last year.

Last year energy bills for the typical household were capped at £2,500.

Food and beverage inflation has been declining in recent months, providing some relief to stressed households (PAs).

This year, industry regulator Ofgem has capped typical household bills at £1,834 due to falling prices.

“Nevertheless, we would not underestimate the psychological impact of a low rate of inflation on both policymakers and markets,” Investec analysts said.

Sanjay Raja, an economist at Deutsche Bank, agreed that the UK inflation picture was likely to change “dramatically” in October, thanks to the lower Ofgem energy price cap and the slowing of food and drink inflation. .

The good news for families is that prices for food and non-alcohol beverages were lower last month than the previous month for the first time in two years.

Higher grocery costs have hit lower-income families more heavily, who typically spend a larger portion of the budget on essential items.

Meanwhile, higher petrol and diesel prices have pushed up inflation in recent months and pressures may persist.

The Bank of England decided to keep UK interest rates unchanged at 5.25% earlier this month and said inflation was slowing more rapidly than previously expected.

(PA Graphics)

Policymakers at the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) believe that CPI inflation will fall to 4.8% in October and remain around the same level for the rest of the year.

But the MPC predicts that inflation will remain high for a long time and will not return to its 2% target until the end of 2025.

On Tuesday, new data from the Office for National Statistics showed that earnings were outpacing inflation at the fastest pace in two years.

The data showed that wages after taking into account CPI rose by 1% in the three months to September, the highest increase in real wages in the three months to September 2021.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com