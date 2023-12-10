Low prices and high expectations at a pop-up market on Randall's Island

Since the beginning of October, an ecosystem of barbers, vendors and cooks has emerged outside one of the city’s largest migrant shelters at Randall’s Island Athletic Field 83.

Photos and text by Sébastien Celle

December 10, 2023

Evening was falling on a chilly autumn day on Randall’s Island and a small crowd of people from all over the world were wandering around New York City’s newest pop-up market. As the last buyers of the day purchased their dinner and vendors began packing their tables, Latin music began to play.

Then, everyone went home, which for most people was temporarily inside one of six huge white tents set up on a nearby football field.

As of the end of November, more than 66,000 migrants were living in New York homeless shelters, pushing the city’s shelter population to a record high of more than 120,000. With the system far beyond its capacity, Mayor Eric Adams has asked the Biden administration to expedite permits to allow new immigrants to work.

But immigrants on Randall’s Island are taking their fate into their own hands. Since October, the market has grown from a few vendors to a bustling micro-economy outside one of the city’s largest homeless encampments.

Migrants are trying to accomplish dual goals: send money to their families back home and build stable lives here. They offer their services as barbers, serve coffee and food, and sell clothes and anything else they can find customers for.

$1 coffee, tea and cigarettes

Sili Niang started out selling coffee and tea ($1), omelettes ($4) and beef sandwiches ($6) before adding cigarettes ($1), gloves ($5) and beanies ($10) to meet changing demand.

Mr. Niang, the Mauritanian who left behind his wife and 5-year-old child, flew into Nicaragua from the capital of Nouakchott, the Mauritanian capital, and from there traveled by land to the U.S. border. Soon, Mr. Niang plans to move to Columbus, Ohio, where he has a brother. “I don’t have any family here, there’s no one to take care of me if I get sick,” he said.

Leonardo Trombol, 19, from Venezuela, arrived in 2021 and lives in a Brooklyn apartment. He earns $550 a week as an assistant cook at a Manhattan burger joint. On his days off, Mr. Trombol sells arepas filled with eggs, meat or sausage for $5 each.

His working hours mean he lacks a social life and often feels lonely. But, he added, “This is New York, it’s all about work here.” He plans to return home with his savings to start his own business in the next few years.

Miguel Angel Peralta Castro, who was struggling to make a living in his home city of Bogotá, Colombia, came to New York in September. It sells arepas ($5), empanadas ($4) and sodas ($2). Recently, he invested $27 for a haircutting machine, and charges $10 for a cut. He also accepts cigarettes as payment. “We don’t have enough money here, so we barter,” he said.

$5 clothes

“I sell clothes for the poor,” says Gustavo Fasquel, of Honduras, who lives in a brick-and-mortar homeless shelter near the Randall Island tent. He came to the United States in January 1993, but when he saw newcomers arriving that fall he sensed an opportunity.

Mr. Fasquel sells cigarettes ($1), old winter clothes ($5) and new socks ($1). He also translates for shopkeepers and vendors, as a way of building his customer network.

$10 haircuts

Joan Villanueva, 38, was a professional barber at home in Venezuela, and is among the many barbers who have opened shops in the market. After failing to attract a single customer at the initial price of $15, he lowered it to $10, and occasionally took lower-paying customers. He sees about 12 clients a day.

Yahya Wael, 23, started out working as a barber, although he has a degree in economics from the University of Nouakchott in the capital of Mauritania, where he is from. He left his country because one of his friends, with whom he was politically active, was killed. He earns about $20 per day, although there are days when he has no customers.

“They give us food here, but if you want other things, cigarettes or clothes to protect you from the cold, you have to find other ways,” Mr. Well said.

Yorwin Yonikar, a Venezuelan barber, said he has “a lot of clients” but that he still plans to leave New York City and move to Detroit: “I want to live in a cheap city where I can improve my situation step by step.” I can improve,” he said.

Every day at 11 a.m., Manuel Lopez and Liz Estrella Tellez yell “Lunch, lunch!” From their stance; One day’s menu includes pork chops, fried fish and fried chicken served with beans or potatoes, $10 each, which they prepare at a friend’s apartment in the Bronx.

The couple, who left their 1-year-old son with Mr. Lopez’s mother in Peru, arrived in April. Mr. Lopez said, “I don’t want to leave the burden of raising a child to my mother, but I have to look for better opportunities.”

Source: www.nytimes.com