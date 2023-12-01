Euronews Business spoke to Sylvain Broyer, chief EMEA economist at S&P Global, about the eurozone economic outlook for 2024.

Advertisement

Sylvain Brower, noting the company’s recently released Q1 2024 Economic Outlook report for the Eurozone and the UK, said that the Eurozone economy is likely to achieve a soft recovery in the first quarter of next year.

Rising real incomes are expected to be one of the biggest drivers of this soft landing narrative, as deflation is rising, and strong wage growth remains, leading to further growth in consumer spending. S&P Global expects eurozone inflation to be around 2.9% in 2024, with wage growth around 4%, falling to less than 5% in 2023.

A solid private sector balance sheet is also raising hopes of a soft landing, with the eurozone private sector currently having a net financing capacity of 4.5% of its GDP. This is about 0.6% more than government financing requirements, creating a good safety net in case the economic recovery struggles.

The third supporter of the soft landing scenario is strong funding conditions, with most European banks and financial institutions handling interest rate risks admirably. The European real estate sector has also been supported by the increasing number of fixed rate mortgages.

S&P Global thus expects the eurozone economy to grow about 0.8% in 2024, slightly below its earlier guidance of 0.9%, but still broadly in line with expectations. It also depends on whether the European Central Bank cuts interest rates sometime in 2024 if inflation falls.

What are the risks of this soft landing?

There are some external risks in this scenario, including European and international politics, as well as ongoing geopolitical events, as well as economic risks.

Of these, labor market elasticity is still intact, the labor market is now showing signs of change, hiring is more or less stable and productivity is declining. Due to this, the unit cost of labor has also increased significantly.

This low productivity of labor is seen on a large scale in France due to various factors. Increasing apprenticeships, the structure of the labor market, absenteeism, production disruptions, and labor hoarding have all contributed to this.

Since short-term growth prospects are still quite low and labor costs are rising, it could also set the stage for more layoffs in the year ahead. However, since job vacancies are currently higher than historical levels, any more layoffs will likely be absorbed by the market.

inflation And inflation expectations also remain a matter of concern. According to Brower, good progress has been made upstream with respect to deflation. Some progress has also been seen downstream, with headline inflation for consumer prices almost halving since its peak.

However, inflation expectations, whether market-based, consumer-based or by professional forecasters, are all more pessimistic than this pattern of deflation. The ECB’s last consumer survey showed that consumers expect inflation to reach 4% over the next 12 months, a step up from 3.5% in August.

If the gap between actual inflation and expectations persists, the ECB may be forced to reconsider when it should start cutting rates, putting the end of the cycle of monetary tightening further away. If so, it could have an impact on demand, which could hurt economic growth over the next year.

A review of the European Central Bank’s operational framework, focusing on the balance between monetary and fiscal policy, could lead to a shrinking of the ECB balance sheet. This may increase further pressure on interest rates.

Since medium-term interest rates are no longer negative, greater attention can be paid to the economic sustainability of debt.

How are Eastern European economies doing?

Regarding Eastern European countries, Brower highlighted that they are not on the same cycle as their Western European counterparts and have been much more affected by inflation.

One main reason for this is that fiscal policies in these countries have done a worse job of protecting consumers than in Western Europe. The labor market in many Eastern European countries is also tighter than in Western counterparts, leading to strong wage growth.

However, the medium-term outlook for the sector looks much more positive. As Brauer says, “Given that the labor cost gap between Eastern and Western Europe is significant, Eastern European countries are likely to attract a lot of Western direct investment in the coming years.”

Regarding the progress of particular sectors, there was strong momentum in the services sector, which grew from the first tourism season in some years for many European countries. However, now it is decreasing to some extent.

Advertisement

There is some weakness in the manufacturing sector due to the inventory cycle as well as energy price shocks due to the Russia-Ukraine war. The good news is that early indicators show that the European manufacturing industry has bottomed out, so although next year is still expected to see some weakness, it is likely to improve from current conditions.

This stability in manufacturing can be seen primarily in Germany, which has already priced in energy costs and adjusted inventory levels.

However, an important question still remains whether the construction sector will be able to recover as fast as it has due to the severe impact of higher interest rates. Although manufacturing is improving in Germany, manufacturing is still struggling, further impacted by the cancellation of existing orders and a lack of new orders. german housing market Financing also relies less on fixed rates and more on variable rates.

On the other hand, the Spanish housing market has acted as somewhat of a counterbalance to the German housing sector, becoming more resilient than expected.

Source