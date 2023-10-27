Low-cost e-commerce rivals Shein and Teemu put US court cases on hold

by casey hall

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Arch rivals Shein and Temu, owned by PDD Holdings, have applied to end their legal battle with each other in the United States, documents show, creating a global war between low-cost online platforms. Even as the battle for market share intensifies, a truce is signaled. ,

Joint declarations were filed in Chicago and Boston courts by lawyers representing the companies and their subsidiaries, requesting that the two legal cases be dismissed “without prejudice” by their judges.

The filing did not detail why they decided to drop their complaints or whether a settlement was reached. Neither firm immediately responded to a request for comment on the filing Friday.

Sheen’s lawsuit against Teemu, filed last December in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, alleges Teemu asked social media influencers to make derogatory comments about the fast-fashion retailer , and had tricked customers into downloading the Temu app using “deceivers”. Social media account.

In July, Teemu filed his lawsuit in Boston federal court, accusing Sheen of violating US antitrust law in his dealings with clothing manufacturers.

Teemu’s complaint alleged that Sheen “forced producers to sign loyalty oaths that they would not do business with Teemu.”

In previous statements, both firms denied any wrongdoing in the cases.

Both companies have shaken up the global retail landscape with ultra-fast fashion, low-price shopping models.

Shein, founded in China and valued at $66 billion, sells fast fashion at rock-bottom prices, including dresses that cost $10 and bike shorts that cost about $5. The company produces clothing primarily in China, which is sold online in the US, Europe and Asia.

Teemu, whose parent company PDD Holdings also owns Chinese shopping platform Pinduoduo, similarly sells low-cost clothing, but is equally famous for stocking cheap headphones and home appliances.

Temu is targeting gross sales volume (GMV) of $16 billion in 2023, compared with a consensus estimate of $11 billion, according to a note from HSBC analysts published this week.

(Reporting by Casey Hall; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com