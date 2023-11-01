Loveland West Farmers Market ending next week – Loveland Reporter-Herald

Liberty, an 8-year-old Chihuahua miniature pinscher, dressed in a pumpkin costume, walks with her owner Terry Crowley Tuesday at the farmers market in the western Jax parking lot in Loveland. (Jenny Sparks/Loveland Reporter-Herald)

With only one more week left for the Loveland West Farmers Market, organizers and attendees excitedly looked back at a productive season of sales during a cold Halloween day.

Kerry Lapohen, disguised as a bearded woman, sets up her booth, Acrylic Pour’n, at the Farmers Market in Loveland’s west Jacks parking lot on Tuesday. (Jenny Sparks/Loveland Reporter-Herald)

Agnes Juhasz, market organizer and owner of Sweet European Treats, said the sales season, which began in April, received great support from the community and vendors who came to sell their wares.

“I love it,” he said about running the market for another year, standing under his tent in the cool October weather.

Tuesday’s market also had a touch of the Halloween spirit, with a select number of people coming in costumes and being able to claim a $10 gift certificate.

Juhasz said this year he saw many of the same vendors returning after selling out of the two Jakks Outdoor Gear locations, with the western location operating on Tuesdays and the eastern location operating on Fridays; The Eastern Market, run by Juhasz, ended last week and the city’s market, the Farmers Market in Fairgrounds Park, ended in late September.

“The community likes them (and) they like the market,” Juhasz said, adding that Jacques has been a great partner in hosting the market throughout the spring, summer and early fall.

Kerry and Roy Lapohen, owners of Acrylic Pouran, have brought their acrylic pottery and jewelry to the market since June. Kerry Lapohen said they were encouraged to join by another vendor, “We came and we Didn’t look back.”

“We’ve had an amazing season here,” he said.

Juhasz said that although it is bittersweet as the market comes to an end of the year, it will return for another season next year.

Market for the last market of the season at the West Jax location, 2665 W. Eisenhower Blvd., open Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. More information about the market can be found on its Facebook page.

Source: www.reporterherald.com