NEW YORK (AP) — The promise of self-checkout was attractive: Customers could avoid long lines by scanning and bagging their own items, workers could be freed from doing those monotonous tasks themselves and retailers could save on labor. Could save on costs.

All this has happened since self-checkout was implemented, but it’s also happened: Customers worried about strange technology that spews mysterious error codes, workers having to stand around and monitor both humans and machines. , and retailers are struggling with theft.

“Going to the grocery store used to be easy, and now it’s frustrating,” said Cindy Whittington, 66, of Fairfax, Virginia. “You are paying more. You are working harder to pay for the merchandise at their store. And investigating it has become a difficult task. I should get 5% off.”

In 2021, self-checkout use represented 30% of transactions, nearly double from 2018, according to a survey of retailers by industry group FMI. And 96% of retailers surveyed offer self-checkout.

But technology also faces challenges amid the crucial holiday shopping season. Some retailers are adding restrictions, while others are pulling out altogether.

Last fall, Walmart removed self-checkout kiosks at three stores in Albuquerque, New Mexico, as part of a location-by-location approach, but overall it’s adding more than it’s removing. To reduce wait times, Target is now limiting the number of items shoppers can scan to 10 in certain stores nationwide.

British supermarket chain Booth has been getting rid of self-checkouts at most of its stores for the past 18 months due to customer backlash. A year ago, grocery chain Wegmans shut down its self-checkout app, which lets shoppers scan and bag items while shopping, citing “disadvantages.” However, it continues to offer self-checkout registers at its stores.

Self-checkout, first tested in supermarkets in the late 1980s, took off 20 years ago. But grocers raised it even higher three years ago to address severe labor shortages caused by the pandemic.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics says that technological advancements such as self-checkout and online sales have been the main drivers in the declining number of cashier jobs, although there is no exact estimate of how many cashiers have been replaced by self-checkout. According to Labor Department data, about 1.2 million people are currently working as cashiers, compared to 1.4 million in 2019, and the BLS expects that number to decline by another 10% over the next decade.

“We’re at a point where if Americans are willing to do it and show interest, stores will probably expand because they want to reduce that labor cost,” said Christopher Andrews, associate professor and chair of sociology at Drew University. ” Author of “The Overworked Consumer: Self-Checkouts, Supermarkets, and the Do-It-Yourself Economy.” “But right now they are only looking at the negative aspects. They are looking at frustrated customers. They are seeing increased costs and shoplifting.

Piracy is really an issue. Andrews said that a technology that relies on shoppers doing their own scanning and determining the quantity of a product leads even law-abiding citizens to be dishonest. It’s easier to scan every second item or punch in a code for a cheaper item. Shoppers may also make honest mistakes, which can cause losses to stores.

John Catsimatidis, president and CEO of Red Apple Group, owner of Gristeds and D’Agostino food stores in New York City, said he has no interest in self-checkout because of theft.

“Whoever does that can hit you over the head with a pipe,” he said.

Still, self-checkout isn’t taking off, especially due to the severe labor shortage. And many people like it.

Ellen Wolfhorst, 65, said using the self-checkout reminds her of her childhood when she played with the toy register.

“There’s something childish and fun about it,” Wolfhorst said. “It gives me great relief to slide the product up to the reader, and it beeps. There’s a certain satisfaction in that.”

For Robin Wiseman Doherty of South Salem, New York, who suffers from a progressive neurodegenerative disease and uses a walker, self-checkout makes her shopping experience easier.

The 67-year-old woman said she likes shopping at Stop & Shop because it has “Scan and Go” technology that allows her to scan her items with a device while she’s shopping and then tally her bill. . She can pay either at the kiosk or at the manned register.

“The laser gun works for people with disabilities,” he said.

Stu Leonard Jr., president and CEO of Stu Leonard’s, a supermarket chain that operates stores in Connecticut, New York and New Jersey, said 25% of his customers use self-service. This number may increase to 50% in the next few years. He said about a third of its registers are unmanned, but he is in a “holding pattern” and is thinking about limiting the number of items scanned.

Retailers are installing cameras or sensors on kiosks to monitor shoppers.

For example, Kroger has deployed artificial intelligence technology at most stores that trigger alerts when something goes wrong. For example, if a shopper fails to successfully scan a particular item, the system marks the error on the screen and prompts the customer to self-correct. If customers are unable to resolve the issue themselves, a light blinks above the self-checkout to attract staff attention.

The doors are open to more advanced technology.

Amazon’s “Just Walkout technology” is in more than 70 Amazon-owned stores and more than 100 third-party retailers across the US, including airports. It uses sophisticated cameras and allows shoppers to check in and then check out from Amazon’s app on their phones. Without checking out. Japanese fashion retailer Uniqlo has implanted RFID chips in price tags to power the self-checkout system at its Fifth Avenue store in Manhattan, as part of a large-scale rollout across its stores. Customers place their items in the compartment themselves – at the service station and pay – without scanning the items.

Yet, for some employees who were supposed to be free from the monotonous task of phoning customers, boredom comes in a different form.

Bernadette Christian, 59, who works at Giant Food in Clinton, Maryland, manages six self-service stations at once, and she’s afraid to help or confront shoppers, who she said may be worried about the pandemic. Have become more angry since then.

“It would be easier for us to be a cashier and it would be much safer in today’s world,” he said.

,

Follow Anne D’Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio

Anne D’Innocenzio, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com