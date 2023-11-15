Love Island's Shaughna Phillips reveals exactly how much weight she's put on as she hits back at bodyshamers

SHAUGNHA Phillips has hit back at bodyshamers who have commented on her weight gain since becoming a mum.

The 28-year-old revealed she has put on five stone – but has already managed to lose a stone of it after welcoming her daughter Lucia in April of this year.

Speaking candidly about her body image, Shaughna admitted on her new podcast Oh Baby! that she was struggling while being under public scrutiny.

She explained: “One thing that I definitely struggle with? I don’t look like myself. I can’t dress the way I want to dress because my body’s not the way it used to be.

“You not only have this new body that you’re trying to navigate but you have no time for yourself to try and get into a better physical or healthier state. And I’m really trying now, but I have the added pressure of having to do that in the public eye.

“And just this morning I had people going, I think you really need to lose the weight now.”

The star, who appeared on Love Island in 2020, went on to reveal how she reacts to the trolls.

She said: “I can’t tell you how much they do not bother me. I don’t care. I’ve had real s*** in my life that people on Instagram telling me I need to lose weight or going, do you know that you’ve gained weight? Have I?

“You’re telling me I’ve gained five stone and I haven’t realised. Of course I’ve bloody realized, okay? But it’s trying to be present in the moment.

“Like I’ve literally said to my friends, I’m not going out until I’ve lost weight. And I know that’s such a toxic way to think, but I don’t know how to navigate trying to lose weight, trying to look after this baby, trying to do it in the public eye.”

Shaughna later revealed on Instagram that she has now lost a stone in weight, jokingly adding: “Only another three hundred to go.”

Oh Baby! With Shaughna Phillips and Holly Connolly is available wherever you get your podcasts. Listen to all episodes so far here.

