Love Island’s Georgia Harrison considers career as MP

Love Island star Georgia Harrison wants to pursue a career in politics, it has been revealed.

The Sun reports that Harrison, best known for her stint in the Love Island villa in 2017, met Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer and the UK’s shadow home secretary in April this year to discuss the issue of violence against women. Met Yvette Cooper.

Harrison then attended the annual Labor Party conference in Liverpool earlier this month.

“I had a serious conversation with some Labor MPs about whether I could run for Essex and they said it would be possible,” she said.

“He asked me to go away and think about it. He said if I was serious about running for MP it was something he would support me in.

“I think it would be quite inspiring for little girls growing up to see someone like me running for MP. We need more normal people in politics.”

Harrison, who was reportedly sacked from The Only Way Is Essex because of his drinking habits, recalled: “We talked for a while about what the consequences would be – and he said I’d be Will get lots of messages about collection. I can handle it. I will happily tell everyone about their bins – don’t leave your rubbish everywhere, it’s very wrong.”

This comes after the star’s ‘revenge porn’ scandal involving her ex-boyfriend Stephen Bear.

In December 2022, a jury at Chelmsford Crown Court found the Celebrity Big Brother winner guilty of voyeurism and disclosing private, sexual photographs and films of Harrison.

After the trial, Harrison called her ex-boyfriend’s behavior “completely unacceptable”, adding: “I hope that my taking the stand will give other men and women the courage to seek justice who turn to revenge porn.” And most importantly, they have to show that they have absolutely nothing to be ashamed of.”

love island Broadcast on ITV2 and streamed on ITVX.

