Love Island legend Shaughna Phillips reveals her exact weight loss in five weeks after gaining three stone

LOVE Island star Shaughna Phillips reveals how much weight she has lost in just five weeks.

The 28-year-old took to her Instagram story to share her journey after previously gaining three stone during her pregnancy.

Shaughna Phillips said that this is the first time she’s losing weight in a healthy way Credit: Instagram/@shaughnaphillips

Shaugna revealed that she had lost one stone over the last five weeks Credit: Instagram

On an Instagram story, Shaughna asked her fans to ask her anything to which one fan replied: “Do you struggle with your weight and how do you maintain your confidence.”

Shaughna responded: “I don’t think I ‘struggle’ with my weight because I haven’t actively tried to lose weight until recently.

“I was probably two stone heavier than I liked to be when I fell pregnant with Lucia. And then I gained three stone during my pregnancy.

“Recently I met with a nutritionist who has completely changed the way I was eating/the way I felt about ‘dieting’.

“It’s probably the first time in my life I’ve been losing weight in a healthy way which is crazy.”

Referencing a photo she posted to her story, she added: “I’ve lost one stone since this picture was taken, and have done that in five weeks by eating the right foods, drinking water, cutting out fizzy drinks and getting my steps in everyday.

“I have a long way to go but really enjoying the journey so far.”

Shaughna also highlighted that she has stopped drinking tea in a bid to help with her weight loss. She penned: “I gave it up not because tea itself is bad, but i would always have sugar in my tea and always have biscuits.

The reality star has previously opened up about her battles with her weight.

She revealed that she used to be “obsessed” with her weight before Love Island – but hasn’t stepped on the scales for years.

Shaughna lost four stone before going on the ITV reality show and even though she reached her target weight of around 9.5 stone, it didn’t make her happy.

She exclusively told The Sun: “Before I went into Love Island, I had a really negative relationship with food and working out.

“I was like a drill sergeant, I was very disciplined, not really happy and still very, very insecure.”

The star has previously opened up about her battles with weight loss Credit: Instagram

She gave birth to her son Lucia earlier this year Credit: instagram