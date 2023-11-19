Here’s how to embark on a multi-country Christmas market train journey this year, from London to Cologne and Prague.

As Christmas approaches, town squares across Europe are crystallising into their brightest forms.

Few things can get you into the festive mood faster than a visit to a Christmas market like mulled wine or hot chocolate while you stock up on gifts.

But the beautiful, local experience of these places can be diminished by the carbon emissions of flying to them.

Luckily, market fans can reach many locations by train thanks to Sustainable Travel Company By the way,

The UK-based experts have set an impressive record by attracting tourists to the splendor of Bruges, Cologne, Strasbourg and other cities.

This year, they’ve put together three new dazzling itineraries to help you see festivals in multiple countries without leaving the grounds.

Head to Prague Christmas Markets

This sleeper train adventure will take you on a magical tour of Prague, Berlin and Cologne.

It begins with a quick descent across the Channel into London eurostar, From Paris, you’ll catch a sleeper train to Zurich, then on to the beautiful capital of the Czech Republic praha – Where visitors are left short of choices at Christmas markets.

The atmospheric Old Town Square, Wenceslas Square and Prague Castle feature regional cuisine and traditional yuletide goods, such as glass baubles and wooden toys.

For something small, Byway recommends visiting the market at Náměstí Republika (Republic Square) to pick some mistletoe.

They have planned a fascinating, circular trip to Germany, sightseeing in Berlin and Cologne.

A famous Christmas market The destination is the Weihnachtsmarkt am Kölner Dom in Cologne beneath its grand cathedral; the nautical-themed Harbor Christmas Market – featuring tents reminiscent of sails; and the twinkling Market of Angels in Newmarket.

In total, the journey takes six days, and the Byway recommends visiting between December 2 and 26.

Visit Central European Christmas Markets

If you have time to spare and a craving for endless Christmas markets, these are the holidays for you.

The culmination of this 12 day trip is a two night stay budapest – where the city’s Christmas market has been voted the best in Europe three times in a row.

This also includes Cologne, Munich, Prague, Krakow and Brussels. So be sure to pack an extra bag for all the Christmas trinkets (another benefit of train travel).

it’s a fun sleeper Close distance between Munich and the Hungarian capital, plus plenty of gorgeous hotels to stay at. The customization of Byway means you can set your budget level for these stays – and maximize your spending power in the market huts.

Sustainable travel experts recommend embarking on this memorable train journey between December 2 and 23.

Pack in three Northern European Christmas markets in just five days

For those who are short on time to soak up the Christmas magic, Byway has planned this five-day extravaganza across Northern Europe.

Starting in London, it takes you on the Eurostar to Brussels, where you can get straight into the festive spirit at the Winter Wonders – also known as Plaisirs d’Hiver or Winterpret.

The Grand-Place here features impressive sound and light shows, a life-size manger and an ice-skating rink, as well as 200 stalls with feasts and gifts.

After this you will be taken to Berlin. Enjoy some street market currywurst and delicious doughnuts, or enjoy high-quality food at one of the capital’s many plant-based restaurants.

will come back through you amsterdam and its glittering ICE Village at Museumplein. The best time for this festive round trip is from 13 to 26 December.

