Richard Curtice’s beloved Christmas classic turns 20 this month, and two members of the Euronews Culture team disagree on whether it’s an anniversary worth celebrating.

in pro really love In the corner is Johnny Walfiz and his fabulous hair, who argue that this is an enjoyable story and love really is all around.

In the corner is David Mauriquand and his bloodshot eyes, who have tried to hook up with the romcom but, after two decades, can’t get along with romantic cheer.

We’ll let them try to convince you…

Pro: Richard Curtis’s Christmas-themed Canterbury Tales

by johnny wallfiz

What makes a movie a good Christmas movie?

This is hardly a goalpost that exists on equal pitches between all individuals. I think really love However, it may be in a league to claim the title and this is entirely due to its ability to incorporate the polyphonic nature of Christmastime.

The opening monologue has it all. Writer/director Richard Curtis gives Hugh Grant (again himself but this time as his Tony Blair counterpart) the perfect set of lines to anticipate the strange-but-compelling interconnected vignettes to come.

Prime Minister David Grant observes, “Whenever I get frustrated with the state of the world, I think about the arrivals gate at Heathrow Airport.” “The consensus is beginning to form that we live in a world of hatred and greed, but I don’t see it that way. I feel like love is everywhere.”

He adds: “Often, it’s not particularly respectable or newsworthy, but it happens all the time – fathers and sons, mothers and daughters, husbands and wives, boyfriends, girlfriends, old friends.”

It’s nonsense, overly emotional and later in the speech there is a serious reference to 9/11. It was 2003, after all. It’s also perfect for the whole Christmas spirit. Christmas is bullshit. It’s emotional. And damn, there’s usually an uncle giving serious references.

If you haven’t really seen it really love, and given that this is an article celebrating its 20th anniversary, this is almost impossible, here’s a quick summary. Over the course of the holiday period, approximately 10 different storylines weave in and out of each other, as romances flare up, hearts are broken and friendships are reaffirmed.

Everyone has different opinions about which storylines they like and which they dislike. I love the movie that features recently widowed Daniel (Liam Neeson) dealing with grief with his stepson Sam (a very young Thomas Brodie-Sangster) and his love for Sam. Plots ways to influence.

From the comic mismatch of Neeson’s concerned anger over his stepson’s innocence to the enthusiastic airport chase so Sam can declare his love, this scene is pitch-perfect Curtis. Throughout his films, the common thread is that there is nothing more powerful than love, and juxtaposing a child’s whirlwind romance with a husband’s grief demonstrates this brilliantly.

Of course, there’s also the surprisingly painful storyline of Harry (Alan Rickman) as he’s caught in a love triangle between his secretary Mia (Heike Makatsch) and his wife Karen (Emma Thompson). The story of Harry, Mia and Karen is one of sad aspects really loveAnd Curtis fills it with layers of complexity.

When Harry buys Mia an expensive necklace while shopping with Karen, it is none other than Rowan Atkinson playing the shop assistant. Atkinson’s jaw-clenching long scene wraps up the present and Harry becomes restless for fear of being caught, which may seem inconsistent with the seriousness of his actions. But Curtis understands that life’s emotions don’t always unfold in a neat manner. Sometimes something very strange comes up at the most inopportune moment. However, when it matters, Curtis steps back and lets the moment slip away. When Karen feels betrayed by unboxing the Joni Mitchell CD, the camera lingers on her. Thompson’s beautiful acting in this scene takes over the entire film.

There are also parts that get left out. I’m not a fan of the section where Colin (Chris Marshall) believes American women will like him because of his British accent. Creepy best man Mark (Andrew Lincoln) doesn’t take well to professing his undying love for his best friend’s wife Juliet (Keira Knightley). It’s an unfortunate truth that Curtis also gives his male characters all the meatiest parts of all time.

The plotline not working doesn’t make it weak really love Works as a perfect Christmas movie. For those gathered together, the lives and emotions leading up to the day are as diverse as the individuals themselves. That’s why really love There is no need to constantly follow an emotional throughline. Christmas is as much about love as it is about loneliness, heartbreak and regrets. However, according to Curtis love is always the driving force.

I could write an entire essay about how Curtis never wrote literal movies, preferring instead to create fables around the morality of love. FinallyFor example, it has questionable implications around consent if taken literally – but as a fable, it has a heart of gold.

Fable-like quality at its finest really love, By connecting so many threads, however disparate, Curtis has made it the equivalent of a Christmas-themed Canterbury Tales.

As Curtis himself says: “If you look for it, I have a secret feeling you’ll find that love really is all around.”

Con: Turtleneck porn is about a fool who doesn’t stand up for his fiction

by David Mauriquand

it’s so easy to hate really love Anyone who attacks is swiftly labeled a sourpuss for taking another pop at the habitual seasonal beating boy. I’m not the first to condemn Richard Curtis’ schmaltz-fest, and I’d probably insist on a few open doors here.

I get why people flock to it for Christmas. It’s a harmless romantic comedy, and as much as I love a rambunctious rant myself, I’m never happy to present myself as a person who upsets other people’s cinematic yummies. But really love Legitimately terrifying. There is no doubt about this.

Now, I am not immune to sentimentality and often lament the fashionable radical self-consciousness that seems to be the enemy of a good portion of sentimentality. I also believe that no Christmas should be without reruns of some classics: it’s a Wonderful Life, Muppet Christmas Carol, George Cukor’s criminally under-seen 1938 film Holiday With Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn (not to be confused with 2006 Holiday, and most importantly, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,

and i have tried with really love, I really have.

Last December, I went with two friends to a Christmas movie marathon at the Institut Lumière in Lyon. They were showing back-to-back screenings die Hard, gremlinsfavorite french comedy Le père noel est une ordure… and of course, really love, My friend Charlotte loves this movie and I wasn’t about to ruin her enjoyment of seeing it again on the big screen by acting like a ranting movie critic and sighing so loudly it sounded like a dinosaur passing a kidney stone. Have been.

Instead, I behaved. Even more, I prepared myself to be surprised, hoping that maybe, just maybe, it would all magically fall into place and I would finally understand what my cold heart had been missing all these years.

It did not happen. I was surprised to see the wave of excitement on Charlotte’s face, but it just showed me how insincere the film was. That, and how it’s not about love at all.

Dear Reader, my colleague Richard Curtice has very kindly provided you with a summary – and for this I am grateful, for I fear I would need to restart the “plot” of this well-worn collage. If it had happened, I would have fallen ill in the drain. Relating to “love” and its permutations. There are entire media-academic PowerPoint presentations devoted to its problematic aspects: its oft-repeated sexism; the apparent lack of female dialogue or agency; And the normalization of stalking in the story of creepy Mark (Andrew Lincoln) and Juliet (Keira Knightley).

20 years later, it’s still the most toxic portrayal of romance and friendship I’ve seen on screen.

I’ll just stick to it with my conviction really love This is a movie for those who misunderstand romance through the onslaught of two-dimensional male heroes who exercise some kind of power over one-dimensional female characters, and portray it as charming, quirky, and romantic. . There is no meaningful or humorous relationship dialogue, and no mention of how romantic relationships come and go between complex people endowed with agency and desires. No – just a desire to impose on other people.

So, if it’s not about love, what is the movie about?

Well, as far as I can tell, it’s a white middle-class British fantasy and the cinematic equivalent of a particularly clichéd John Lewis ad about a fool (Colin Firth) who doesn’t endorse his novel. .

granted, really love It has been hyperbolized over the years, and has even been given publicity in the light of Brexit. Read Stephen Marche’s masterpiece 2018 essay For more details on that.

I personally don’t subscribe to much of this – even if Curtis’s film promotes British Isles exceptionalism to an embarrassing degree. nor did i ever think so really love It was a manual for life, so not worth taking too seriously.

So, to show that I’m not completely heartless or don’t think that Curtis’s turtleneck porn is an act of cinematic terrorism, I can still identify three qualities: Emma Thompson; That little boy dressed up as an octopus for the school Christmas show; Finally playing is the Beach Boys’ ‘God Only Knows’, which cannot be tarnished as one of the greatest love songs ever recorded.

That’s it.

not actually.

*deep breath*

There’s not a comma after ‘love’ and ‘actually’ in the title, because the grammatically inept omelette was too busy cynically crowd-sourcing that 9/11 opening monologue to tug at some heartstrings. Cannot be pulled by manipulation. Even bother to give any syntactic meaning to ‘really love’.

he is it.

happy 20th really love, I will look again home alone 2, Appropriately, because I’m probably not invited to Jonny’s for Christmas.

