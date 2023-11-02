No-Mot-rated Louisiana Pacific LPX reported third quarter results that were largely in line with our expectations as the company navigates a challenging operating environment. Net sales declined by more than 14% year-on-year as all segments recorded double-digit declines. LP end markets remained constrained as high interest rates and weak new residential housing construction impacted demand for wood products. While the company has made gradual progress, housing markets have shown few signs of improvement in the second half of the year. We raised our fair value estimate from $51 to $52 per share due to the time value of money.

Louisiana-Pacific’s siding business continued to struggle in the third quarter amid an unfavorable demand environment. Net sales declined 12% year over year as a modest increase in selling prices more than offset a 16% decline in volumes. While the segment’s adjusted EBITDA improved sequentially, it fell nearly 200 basis points from a year ago to 20.5%. High interest rates are hampering LP’s siding business as new residential construction remains sluggish while existing home sales remain largely stagnant. That said, management noted that siding was impacted by inventory destocking in the first half of the year but that this has largely abated during the third quarter. While we expect near-term headwinds to persist into the new year, we believe LPs will be the beneficiary of a subsequent rebound in demand.

The OSB business reported somewhat surprising results after a disappointing second quarter. Net sales declined by approximately 14% year-on-year but increased by approximately 45% sequentially due to higher selling prices. Volume declined by 26% year-on-year as OSB demand remains under pressure given the current state of the housing market. The segment benefited from reductions during the quarter, but given the weakness in housing markets, we expect the OSB business to face continued demand challenges over the next year.

