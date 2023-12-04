Louis Vuitton rocks Hong Kong: The best looks from Pharrell Williams’ second show

Louis Vuitton made a big splash with a fashion show in Hong Kong’s iconic Victoria Harbor, featuring the latest presentation from its men’s creative director, Pharrell Williams.

It was set for Pharrell Williams’ second Louis Vuitton show, as he turned Hong Kong’s Avenue of Stars into a catwalk and presented the Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 collection to an audience of 1,200 guests.

No one got wet, but there was a strong nautical theme.

Part of the promenade along Kowloon was covered with sand, with blue surf visible on video screens.

Models paraded around wearing navy-style hats, sharp suits, shorts and ugly shoes.

Later in the show, more playful, colorful, tropical and attractive shirts and shorts came out, with models holding bright and cheerful LV bags. Some boxy, some small, and some more cute.

There was a huge drone show over the closing port, built into a big LV logo.

Williams appeared at the end of the show wearing a wing-tipped jacket, tie, hat and small, heart-shaped glasses.

Here are some of the best looks from the runway:

The world’s largest luxury brand chose Hong Kong as the backdrop for its latest menswear celebration because it believes the city is “cosmopolitan and vibrant” and “a blend of East and West that has created a fusion of art, culture and industry.” Has given birth to a prosperous metropolis.” ,

Apart from the specific setting, there are also business reasons behind this choice.

The resurgence of luxury in Hong Kong has been remarkable since the reopening of its borders with mainland China in February 2023.

The city’s strategic geographical location also presents a distinct advantage, with major Asian cities such as Shanghai, Beijing, Taipei, Tokyo, Seoul and Bangkok within a convenient four-hour flight.

video editor • Theo Farrant

