November 27, 2023
Louis Vuitton is selling a €6,000 digital mini trunk by Nicolas Ghesquière


Louis Vuitton’s Web3 strategy mimics its existing product strategy, which relies on flashy, limited-edition goods that double as collectibles. Its new logo-encrusted, diamond-encrusted “Millionaire Speedy Bag” is priced at $1 million – and is only available to top-tier customers. The NFT element adds a culturally relevant Web3, digital layer. Time also builds on Williams’ discussion, involving a collection of women in conversation.

This year, while many have abandoned fast-paced, volatile NFT experiments, some top brands have leaned into a consistent, intentional digital strategy that aligns with their existing ethos. Gucci is experimenting with how generative artificial intelligence can reimagine its intellectual property through Christie’s second NFT art auction; The Metaverse also reflects physical euphoric moments with counterparts. Nike, along with new acquisition Rtfkt, is testing customizable phygital shoes and accessible NFTs. Balenciaga is adding Soundtrack to hoodies via digital product passport.

Digital design has also been a major focus at parent company LVMH; In June, it announced a long-term partnership to use Epic Games’ 3D creation tools on virtual fitting rooms, fashion shows, augmented reality and digital twins – such as the Via Tile Trunk.

Louis Vuitton announced the Via Project in June, offering a few hundred phygital silver “treasure trunks” for €39,000 that collectors must apply to receive. Treasure Trunk tokens are “soul-bound,” a phrase in the Web3 community that means they cannot be easily sold or transferred to another person, which discourages flipping. They can sell or transfer subsequent purchases through Treasure Trunks to which they have access.

To advise on strategy and communicate the project to the Web3 fashion audience, Louis Vuitton hired several influential figures in the field, including Deadfelz founder and CEO Betty, Web3 fashion investor Megan Kasper, and Web3 fashion collector Cedfraz . As part of their partnership, Louis Vuitton gifted them Treasure Trunks and invited the group to tour the company’s headquarters and the founder’s family home in Asnières-sur-Seine, France. since contacted vogue businessSome guides said they are still working with the brand as it prepares the Via roadmap, which is expected to include events and more — but specific future plans, however, are still under wraps.

Source: www.voguebusiness.com

