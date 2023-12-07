Louis Navellier's 10 stock picks with huge growth potential

In this article, we’ll take a look at 10 stock picks from Louis Navellier that have big upside potential. To skip our detailed analysis of Navellier’s investment strategy and history, you can go straight to Louis Navellier’s 5 stock picks with huge upside potential.

Louis Navellier, Chairman and Founder of Navellier & Associates, is an American investor who has inspired many with his acumen in investing and making profits in the stock market. Navellier is the leader of a firm focusing on growth investments to increase profits, which can also be seen in their portfolio. Navellier’s portfolio has been increasingly picking up energy stocks since 2023, leading many to question this investment option. He addressed these questions in a presentation given in October 2022. Here are some of his comments since then:

“Probably, the most controversial thing that we’re doing is that when we run our weekly stock selection screen, we’re adding more and more energy stocks, and so, they’re 60% of our portfolio right now, and they’re “The next two quarters are going to be the best earnings ever. Even though there has been a decline in earnings for the rest of the market, there has been an uptick for us, so we feel pretty good.”

Although this is an introduction from almost a year ago, Navellier’s portfolio today still has a dominant composition of energy stocks, as a result his list of top stock picks is influenced by this composition, as our list below shows. . Some of the most notable names in the portfolio include NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), and Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). These are some of Navellier’s top stock picks with huge upside potential today. The decision to remain deeply invested in major oil and energy stocks today may also be indicative of Navellier’s perception of the energy sector as a core requirement for a well-positioned portfolio.

Last week of the year – best time to buy?

On December 5, Navellier was invited to Fox Business to discuss his opinions on the current market dynamics, especially in the wake of the November rally. When asked if he thought the rally would continue, he said the following:

“it happens [continue] But we probably have to wait for a couple of weeks, you know, we get to the tax sale, we have to digest the incredible gains of small caps in November. Yesterday you saw that small caps were performing much better than large caps, but they should pull back a bit. ‘I really think the best time to buy will be between Christmas and New Year – that will be the best week to buy, and we’ll get another surge in January.’

When asked to elaborate on why he considers the last week of the year to be the best time to buy, whether it’s because of tax sales or the Christmas rally, Navellier responded with the following:

“All of the above, but mainly because we are overbought, because we have had incredible performance since November. When you have an impact in early January, as we did in November, it means that The actual January effect is going to be better in January, and then we’ll have real volume. Look, we’ve had a mild volume rally, and it would be nice to see some real volume.”

Expectations for 2024

Navellier’s outlook for late 2023 and early 2024 thus appears overall optimistic and promising. Regarding his hopes for 2024, he had the following to say:

“I’m expecting a very strong start to the year. Earnings are going to be good because it’s very easy to make year-over-year comparisons. So, we have a lot to look forward to, and of course, we’re looking forward to the new “The Fed is going to cut rates this year.”

Navellier also briefly discussed the Federal Reserve and what investors and the general public should keep an eye on, specifically regarding the upcoming Fed meeting. Here’s what he said:

“Well, the most important thing is the dot plot that we’ll get at that Fed meeting, and Chairman Powell has already acknowledged that it’s going to point downward… as far as a slowing of the economy. The thing is, of course, you know, we have record LNG exports, we’re exporting 4.8 million barrels of crude oil per day. So that’s 2% GDP growth, just from energy exports, and it also reduces the trade deficit. “, which boosts GDP.”

Considering Navellier’s detailed analysis and renowned knowledge of the markets, we have decided to compile a list of some of his top stock picks, particularly high potential stock picks. These include some of Navellier’s top oil and energy stocks that have huge growth potential, as well as other names like semiconductor companies that have high potential. These stocks are part of Navellier’s most recent investment portfolio and are among the best stocks with huge upside potential to consider buying today.

Louis Navellier of Navellier & Associates

our methodology

We studied the top 50 stocks in Navellier’s updated 13F holdings for the third quarter to pick out the stocks with the most upside potential as of December 4. We used TipRanks to find out the average analyst price targets and bullish potential for stocks and came up with the rankings. Stocks based on the latter, from lowest to highest. We also noted the number of hedge funds holding stakes in the stock using Insider Monkey’s hedge fund data for the third quarter.

Louis Navellier’s stock is likely to see a huge surge

10. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Navellier & Associates Q3 stake value: $3.7 million

Probability of growth till December 4: 22.41%

Average price target: $55.22

Number of hedge fund holders: 35

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) is an oil and gas refining and marketing company based in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel and more through its refining and logistics segment.

As of October 9, Ryan Todd, an analyst at Piper Sandler, has a rating of PBF Energy Inc., with a price target of $65. (NYSE:PBF) shares have an Overweight rating.

As of the third quarter of 2023, 35 hedge funds were long PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). His total stake in the company was valued at $527 million.

At the end of the third quarter, Citadel Investment Group PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) was the largest shareholder, with 1.6 million shares in the company.

Like NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), and Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) is one of Navellier’s top stocks with high potential according to analysts.

9. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Navellier & Associates Q3 stake value: $15.1 million

Probability of growth till December 4: 23.28%

Average price target: $142

Number of hedge fund holders: 62

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hannold maintains an Outperform rating on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) as of November 14. The analyst also increased his price target on the stock to $135 from $130.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It is located in Houston, Texas. The company explores, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas and natural gas liquids. Today according to analysts it is one of the top Navellier stocks with huge upside potential.

We saw 62 hedge funds long ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the third quarter, with a total stake worth $3.7 billion.

8. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Navellier & Associates Q3 stake value: $11.9 million

Probability of growth till December 4: 23.45%

Average price target: $152.28

Number of hedge fund holders: 45

Harris Associates owned EOG Resources, Inc. at the end of the third quarter, with 7.9 million shares in the company. (NYSE:EOG).

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) is another oil and gas exploration and production company on our list, based in Houston, Texas. The company’s major producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago in the US.

EOG Resources, Inc. was reported by Stifel analyst Derrick Whitfield on November 30. A Buy rating was maintained on shares of EOG (NYSE:EOG). The analyst also increased his price target on the stock to $165 from $161.

A total of 45 hedge funds were long EOG Resources, Inc. in the third quarter. (NYSE:EOG). His total stake was valued at $666.4 million.

7. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Navellier & Associates Q3 stake value: $19.5 million

Probability of growth till December 4: 27.2%

Average price target: $131

Number of hedge fund holders: 79

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was seen among the 13F holdings of 79 hedge funds in the third quarter, with a total stake worth $4.5 billion.

Based in Spring, Texas, Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company. It engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the US and around the world.

Nitin Kumar, an analyst at Mizuho, ​​has maintained a buy rating on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) with a price target of $133 as of November 14.

6. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Navellier & Associates Q3 stake value: $6.6 million

Probability of growth till December 4: 27.63%

Average price target: $128.80

Number of hedge fund holders: 46

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) is a consumer staples company that operates in the packaged foods and meat industries. It is based in Eagle, Idaho, and it produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide.

Overall, 46 hedge funds were long Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. in the third quarter. (NYSE:LW), whose total stake was valued at $2.3 billion.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. was traded by Matthew Smith at Stifel on October 12 with a price target of $115. (NYSE:LW) shares were reiterated at a Buy rating.

Citadel Investment Group acquired Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. at the end of the third quarter. (NYSE:LW) was the largest shareholder, with 3.8 million shares in the company.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc., the London company said in its third quarter 2023 investor letter. (NYSE:LW) noted:

“Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) – LW ​​underperformed after the company reported lower volume and provided a cautious outlook. This led to fears that the industry may have too much excess capacity due to slowing volumes. However, management has clarified that much of the lower volume for LW has been deliberate by excluding low margin contracts. On a positive note, fry attachment rates remained high. “We are attracted to LW’s market share, pricing power and industry headwinds.”

Like NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), and Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Louis Navellier’s stock has high potential.

