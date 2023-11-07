Lottie Tomlinson showed off her incredible four stone weight loss as she shared a before and after photo on Instagram on Tuesday.

The influencer, 25, donned a black bra and matching pants as she took a mirror selfie just days giving birth.

Lottie has now shared a snap one year on and looked incredible in a white underwear set.

Lottie and her fiancée Lewis Burton announced the birth of her son Lucky in a sweet Instagram post on August 9 2022.

Alongside a picture of Lucky, she wrote ‘dreams do come true’, while a post from her sister Phoebe confirmed the couple had welcomed a baby boy.

It comes after Little announced she and Lewis Burton are engaged after three years of dating.

The couple took to Instagram on Friday to announce their exciting news and shared video footage of the moment Lewis, 31, got down on one knee in Paris.

Lewis whisked Lottie and their 14-month-old son Lucky off for a weekend getaway and pulled out all the stops with decorating the hotel room for the romantic proposal.

The former tennis player created a path of red rose petals and candles to lead a glamorous Lottie to him where he got down on one knee.

With their son present to witness the magical moment, Lewis pulled out a huge diamond ring.

Sharing the moment, Lottie wrote: ‘just call me wifey I love you so much fiancé’.

The younger sister of One Direction star Louis gave a closer look of her ring – a teardrop diamond set on a gold band – as she enjoyed a glass of champagne at the bar afterwards.

The family arrived in Paris on Friday morning after getting the Eurostar from St Pancras.

Lottie and former tennis player Lewis confirmed their relationship in July 2020.

The pair are said to have bonded over the grief of losing their respective loved ones.

Lottie sadly lost her mother and sister in recent years and Lewis lost Caroline Flack in February 2020.