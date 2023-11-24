Losses on Trump Media's merger partner triple

Losses continue to mount for the preferred merger partner of Trump Media & Technology Group, parent of former President Donald Trump’s Truth social platform.

Digital World Acquisition Corp., the shell company that wants to merge with Trump Media, on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.2 million, or 33 cents a share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, up from $3.8 million, or 10 cents a share. The stock has more than tripled. Share what it reported in the year-ago quarter.

It reported a nine-month loss of $20 million, or 54 cents a share, nearly double the loss of $10.1 million, or 27 cents a share, in the same nine-month period last year.

The company went public in September 2021 and announced shortly thereafter that it planned to merge with Trump Media (or TMTG), which owns Truth Social, a potential competitor to X, the former Twitter, and other sites. The proposed combination has been put on hold as the government investigates whether Digital World violated securities laws.

Digital World is a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, which is a company set up for the sole purpose of raising money to buy a privately owned business. This is a faster way for a company to go public than a traditional initial public offering and with less regulatory scrutiny.

The huge losses are just the latest disappointing news from the digital world. Last week, the company reported a loss of $9.1 million, or 24 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, nearly triple the loss of $3.1 million, or eight cents per share, in the year-ago quarter, mainly due to The reason was $10. Million hit related to regulatory settlement.

For the six-month period, Digital World reported a loss of $7.8 million, or 21 cents per share, compared with a loss of $6.3 million, or 17 cents per share, for the comparable period last year.

More importantly, in the same Securities and Exchange Commission filing last week, Digital World revealed that both it and Trump Media have been served notice by their accounting firms that it is doubtful whether either of them can continue to operate. Could.

According to that Digital World document, both companies were informed by their respective accounting firms that they questioned whether either of them could continue as a “going concern,” legal language that indicates substantial doubt. Gives that the company will be able to survive for the next 12 months.

“TMTG’s independent registered public accounting firm has indicated that TMTG’s financial condition casts substantial doubt on its ability to continue as a going concern,” it said in a Digital World filing last week. Trump Media’s accounting firm is Colorado-based BF Borgers CPA PC.

The filing also said that Digital World’s own accounting firm, Adeptus Partners, has expressed doubt about that company’s ability to continue as a business entity if it closes on its merger with Trump Media by September 8. If it is unable to complete the said plan, it will cease operations and be liquidated. , 2024.

In the same filing, Digital World revealed that Trump Media reported a loss of $22.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of $77.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

For the 12 months ended last December, TMTG reported a profit of $50.5 million versus a loss of $59.1 million for the 2021 calendar year.

Wednesday’s financial filing for Digital World reiterated doubts about its ability to remain in business if it cannot complete a merger with Trump Media by next September, saying it is uncertain whether it will close a deal by that date. Can complete. If he fails to do so, the Digital World will be forced to collapse.

“The company lacks the financial resources necessary to maintain operations for a reasonable period of time,” the company said. “As a result, these factors raise substantial doubts about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern.”

The company’s shareholder losses widened sharply to $59.5 million at September 30, from $32 million at December 31, 2022. Negative shareholder equity is often a red flag for investors because it signals that a company owes more than it owns.

Digital World has repeatedly faltered on regulatory and other matters since its debut on the stock market.

In March, the company fired CEO Patrick Orlando, citing “unprecedented adversities” in its business.

In June, the Securities and Exchange Commission charged Digital World board member, Bruce Garelick, and two others with insider trading after having prior knowledge of the company’s proposed merger with TMTG.

In July, Digital World settled fraud charges brought by the SEC regarding material misrepresentations in its filings and amended its previous filings, along with paying $18 million upon completion of its merger with Trump Media. Expressed agreement.

Last month, Digital World said its 2021 financial statements should not be relied upon after its audit committee concluded they contained “material weaknesses”, including errors related to the accounting of certain expenses.

Trump Media is chaired by former President Donald Trump and its CEO is Devin Nunes, a former representative from California and a longtime supporter of the former president.

The phone number listed on Digital World’s website was not working. Emails sent to Digital World were not immediately returned.

