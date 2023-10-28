Los Angeles, other liberal cities among biggest targets of organized crime problem, costing retailers billions in losses

Gerald Storch, CEO of Storch Advisors and former CEO of Toys ‘R’ Us, has expressed concerns over retail crime and iconic children’s stores reopening across America.

According to a recent national survey, organized retail crime is on the rise in major cities across America.

The National Retail Federation – the largest retail association – recently released its 2023 report which found that participating retailers reported more than $112 billion in inventory losses, also known as “shrink.”

Organized retail crime is a group of people who carry out coordinated robberies of businesses, usually planned through social media. Break-and-go is a common tactic used by thieves to quickly enter and exit a business with stolen merchandise.

The report is derived from information provided by 177 retail companies, collectively representing $1.6 trillion in retail sales for 2022 across 97,000 retail locations. Compared to 2021, the average contraction rate increased from 1.4% to 1.6% in FY 2022.

More than a quarter million OneWheel electric skateboards recalled due to deaths and injuries: CPSC

Pedestrians walk past a Target store in the Tenleytown neighborhood of Washington, DC, on August 17, 2022. (Photo by Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images/Getty Images)

“And the truth is, it’s not just big companies – it’s companies big and small. It’s Main Street merchants and retailers in small towns across the country,” NRF CEO Matt Shay told lawmakers on Capitol Hill on Thursday. Said at a press conference. , “And it’s not just about the dollars involved here, it’s about the tragic loss of life, the violence, the aggression, in some cases, that goes on in these retail spaces.”

Large cities such as Los Angeles, Oakland, Houston, Seattle, New York, Denver, and the gap between Sacramento and Chicago are among the biggest targets of organized retail theft. LA topped the list for the fifth consecutive year.

Costco recalls ‘approximately 48,000 mattresses’ from Novaform after mold was discovered

People standing nearby recorded the video of the fight. (@queen.v009/localnewsx/tmx)

,[Retailers] They’ve made every possible effort to make their stores and their places of business safe,” Shay continued. “They’ve added additional security measures, they’ve protected the merchandise in those stores, they’ve added personnel to deal with them. circumstances – and despite all this, we still need additional support and additional support.”

Shay joined Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., during Thursday’s news conference. Lawmakers supported his Organized Retail Crime Act, a bill to combine multiple law enforcement agencies to combat retail crime.

In Iowa, Grassley said organized retail theft is a $1 billion problem.

Florida restaurant owner exposes ‘dine-and-dashers’ on social media, confronts woman who flees in Mercedes

Los Angeles property manager Nejdeh Avedian witnessed the vandalism and snatching on a security camera. (Fox News/Fox News)

Get Fox Business by clicking here

“But you have to recognize not only the theft, but the danger to employees, the cost to consumers, and then the impact on individual retailers.”

“I can’t go to any retail establishment in my community without hearing from someone, whether it’s a friend or family, or someone who works there who has experienced this,” Masto said.

Last year, NRF advocated for Congress to pass the Inform Consumers Act, which became law and now requires online marketplaces to authenticate the identities of high-volume third-party sellers.

Source: www.foxbusiness.com