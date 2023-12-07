Los Angeles ESG & Sustainability CRE Conference

Why wouldn’t you want to miss this conference?

What you will learn:

How are CRE leaders working to decarbonize portfolios and prioritize energy efficiency?

What sustainable practices should we implement in the development, manufacturing and design processes?

What are the key drivers for implementing ESG and sustainability goals and initiatives in projects?

Which building materials and design elements are allowing the city’s leading developers to attract high-end tenants?

How are you identifying and managing climate change risks and opportunities?

How are industry leaders prioritizing a long-term carbon net-zero vision and working to increase asset values ​​in LA?

What energy efficiency and conservation policies are being implemented to help reach the goal of net-zero?

How are Los Angeles developers and building owners finding ways to be more socially and environmentally conscious?

How have the evolution of sustainability and ESG in CRE impacted the approach to project delivery while providing flexibility?

How are LA’s leading investors prioritizing and underwriting sustainability in their portfolios?

What opportunities exist that influence investment? What sustainable funds exist in the future?

How are ESG sector leaders connecting with the community to help improve the sustainability of our sector?

What are the most efficient and budget-friendly ways to track ESG progress and benchmark?

How can companies ensure transparency and accountability with their ESG standards publicly?

How will you do more business: Today, what you stand for as a company matters and it creates a powerful impact in every aspect of your organization – in attracting talent and investors as well as tenants. Join us and grow your business by understanding all aspects of sustainability and ESG in commercial real estate. Grow your business by understanding how prioritizing ESG and sustainability across the development, design, investment and asset management sectors can transform the city of Los Angeles, but can also positively impact your bottom line. Hear from leading ESG experts, developers, investors and designers on funding ESG deals, building the next wave of innovation and achieving net zero carbon. Learn from industry leaders how to effectively implement goals and requirements into your business and projects, how to set standards, and how to work collaboratively with service providers to reach these goals. Get the scoop on one of the most important, influential and accelerating trends in commercial real estate.

Los Angeles Zero Carbon Building Goal: 100% zero carbon new buildings by 2030 and all buildings by 2050!

Buildings are our largest source of climate pollution and play a big role in changing carbon neutrality goals… To achieve the goal of making buildings net-zero carbon by 2050 and dramatically reducing energy use, We need to focus on energy conservation and electrification. To achieve these goals, we need to discuss what industry leaders are actually doing, where they are, and how they are working to make it happen.

Articles to read before attending:

How CRE is approaching ESG – “While 76% say ESG is either “somewhat” or “very” important to their companies, there is still progress in all letters, not just E and G. It is yet to happen.”

