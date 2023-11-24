“This injury has been the defining feature of my life for the last three years, looming large over every decision I make,” acclaimed Australian artist Spirowski said ahead of his comeback show.

After a health-induced hiatus in 2022, due to a lifelong neurological condition that was affecting her ability to paint with her arms, Australian artist Lauribel Spirowski has made her triumphant return to the art world by taking charge of London. HOFA Gallery,

From 24 November to 6 December, Spirowski is taking center stage at the Mayfair-based gallery with her critically acclaimed exhibition, homewhich displays his characteristic figurative realism and abstract expressionist Style.

“This injury has been the defining feature of my life for the last three years, haunting every decision I take. So much of the sadness in the show is a projection of my own resignation and despair. It’s a lifelong condition and I have to find ways to adapt my life and art practice to accommodate it – like a tenant who shares my body,” says Spirowski.

home The collection highlights the contradictions and conflicts of human consciousness, with a focus on the eyes as their most defining feature.

The eyes, framed by minimal outlines and vigorous brushstrokes, invite the viewer to look beyond the subjects’ chaotic appearance and connect with their hidden and perhaps troubled souls.

Below is a question-and-answer session that includes insights from the artist himself.

What is the title of your upcoming show and what is it about?

Spirovsky: Current job title is home,

Considering the last 6 years of home series, this show plays with the visual language I have come to develop, to present a meditative collection of figurative abstraction.

Is there a central theme and how did it emerge? What inspired it?

home The series has become one of the most recognizable aspects of my artistic output, and I am very grateful for what the series has taught me.

The female gaze on the male subject is at the core of this series, and it has always been inspired by my relationship with my husband.

For most of his life, he walked the line between a private personality and the public face of an artist (he is a concert pianist). home It started with little sketches I made backstage while waiting for their performance. They became the unconscious musings of the lonely artist, exposed and anonymous.

Have you incorporated any new tools, media or techniques into your work?

I’ve been playing with Procreate and Photoshop as well as Stable Diffusion and airbrushing.

The last few years have been difficult for you and it’s great to see you creating and showing your art despite the difficulties. How has this experience inspired or influenced your work and upcoming shows?

It’s impossible to really put into words the full impact of injury and chronic pain. I went to a very dark and unsafe place. But art has always been how I have understood the world, how I process thoughts and emotions, how I have communicated with others (and myself).

Coming out the other end, I am in a meditative and minimalist state of mind, which is reflected in the work I am doing for this show.

home – From 24 November to 6 December, at HOFA Gallery, London.

