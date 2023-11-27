Lords report says Bank of England relied on ‘inadequate’ forecasts

The Bank of England has been overly reliant on “inadequate” forecasts and should be “pruned” by the Treasury, a new Lords committee report says.

The Lords Economic Affairs Committee also said that a “democratic deficit” had been exposed because the bank had not been adequately scrutinized.

But its report concluded that the Bank’s independence from the government, established a quarter of a century ago, has worked well and strengthened economic confidence in the UK.

Instead the broader report recommended small changes to the way the bank operates.

The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee is responsible for setting interest rates (Henry Nicholls/PA)

It said inflation has spiraled out of control over the past two years, leaving the bank unable to accurately forecast what’s to come.

Lords said that public confidence in the bankers of Threadneedle Street had declined as inflation reached more than 11% last year.

The report said several factors may have contributed to inflation, including a renewed invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Bank officials have long said that the attack was impossible to predict.

But, the Lords said, “the persistence of inflation above target over this period also reflects errors in the conduct of monetary policy, including excessive reliance on inadequate forecasting models”.

The Bank has already acknowledged that its forecasts have fallen short during this period of transition. In July it appointed Ben Bernanke, who chaired the US Federal Reserve during the 2008 financial crisis, to review its forecast.

The Bank’s job is not to prevent inflation, but to keep inflation as close to 2% as possible.

The main tool in its box is the base interest rate. This rate essentially serves as a guide to how much interest people and companies pay to borrow and how much their banks pay savers.

Interest rates used to be set by the government, but in 1998 the new Labor government decided to hand over power to the Bank and make it independent from government interference.

Lords said that this freedom is working well. But he also said that the bank’s scope has expanded since 1998 without increased parliamentary oversight.

“We are concerned that a democratic deficit has emerged, which risks undermining confidence in the Bank and its operational independence,” it said.

“We therefore believe that existing parliamentary arrangements should be enhanced. In particular, we recommend that Parliament should conduct a comprehensive review of the Bank’s mandate, performance and operations.

It states that such a review can be done every five years.

The report said: “We recommend that the Bank’s remit should be reduced by HM Treasury, focusing on the number of cases in respect of which further consideration is expected.”

The Bank of England said: “We would like to thank the Lords EAC for this report and will consider the recommendations carefully. We will respond formally in due course.” Bank of England

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com