'Lords of Light' NFT game studio Rainy reveals new owners, stakes RST token on Beam – Decrypt

Crypto infrastructure firm Seiden and the studio behind NFT collection Kanpai Pandas have bought and acquired Rainy Studios, the companies announced on Wednesday.

According to a post from the Rainey team, the new joint venture is called RJV International dba Rainey Studios. The team’s token, RST, is a consolidation of its previous RAINI and PHOTON tokens and will now live on the Avalanche subnet Beam, a gaming network, according to CoinGecko data. The token was apparently deployed in late November.

Together, the three teams have already begun work on a new game that they say utilizes one of the world’s largest fighting game IPs, which they shared in a Twitch stream. The name of the IP has not been revealed yet, but Seiden co-founder and game industry veteran Michael Haller shared that more details will be revealed “soon.”

Rainey’s lead designer Marty Burgess is now part of the new, larger studio, and Rainey’s entire team will stay on after the acquisition, the studio confirmed decrypt, Rennie Studios is primarily known for its digital trading card game Rennie: The Lords of Light, which offers a free-to-play Hearthstone-like gaming experience with plenty of crypto memes and optional NFT cards.

Seiden CEO Alex Moody will oversee the new studio following the acquisition. Haller, who previously worked at Electronic Arts and the English versions of anime films like “Akira” and “Ghost in the Shell,” is the new studio’s head of gaming and will lead development of the Undeclared War game with the Rennie team.

“Think of it as additive. “This is Rainy Studios Plus,” Moody said of the news in a Twitch stream on Wednesday.

Burgess described the acquisition as an “incredible opportunity” to keep the Rainey team together.

“I would put our chances of losing at 2%,” said Josh McLean, CEO of Kanpai.

Haller also praised the Rennie team and called Lords of Light “beautifully complex”.

Haller said, “You couldn’t find better code than what they built.”

Reny’s crypto ecosystem has historically been multi-chain, offering both Avalanche and BNB chain compatibility. Now, the team looks to move further into the Avalanche ecosystem with its RST token on the Avalanche Subnet and RST liquidity pools established on both the Avalanche and Ethereum DeFi platforms.

There is also cross-chain compatibility in the works via the LayerZero integration, allowing traders to convert their existing RenY tokens to RST if desired. Burgess said in a blog post that a cross-chain integration is also in the works for the Lords of Light card pack, with the goal of allowing players to stake their NFTs on any chain they choose.

Lords of Light is currently listed on the Epic Games Store, but rival NFT card game Gods Unchained was recently removed from Epic’s store due to an “Adults Only” ESRB rating, which was assigned because Gods Unchained players. Offers NFTs and crypto tokens with “real” value. World Values” for the win.

For his next game, Rennie wants to appeal to an audience beyond the world of crypto – but getting (and keeping) blockchain games on traditional game launchers may become increasingly difficult as crypto games strive to fit into the broader game market. Are.

Edited by Andrew Hayward

Source: decrypt.co