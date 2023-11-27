Lords: Bank of England needs to face 'significant' reforms

The Bank of England needs to undergo ‘significant’ reforms to avoid a repeat of its failure to stem the rise in inflation, a new report says.

A House of Lords inquiry published today also recommended that the Treasury restrict the scope of the central bank and assess whether its leadership could be ‘more streamlined’.

It comes after the bank and its governor, Andrew Bailey, faced sharp criticism for not raising interest rates to prevent inflation from reaching a four-decade high of 11.1 percent last October.

In a report to the Lords Economic Affairs Committee, peers said the Bank’s ‘greatly expanded remit’, particularly its focus on core areas of controlling and maintaining inflation, from incorporating climate change into decision-making. Capacity is at risk of being ‘jeopardised’. Britain’s financial system is stable.

It also recommended that the Bank should do more to establish ‘diversity of thought’ and encourage more people to challenge its forecasting methods, highlighting that its governance and recruitment practices should be given greater scrutiny, particularly appointments to the interest rate setting Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

Under pressure: Andrew Bailey faces sharp criticism for not raising interest rates quickly enough to stop inflation reaching its highest level in four decades

Politicians and former bank employees subsequently criticized that ‘groupthink’ about extremely low interest rates and money printing meant that warnings that inflation would rise were not heeded.

While it states that the Bank of England should remain independent, the report recommends that the Bank’s decisions be subject to greater scrutiny by Parliament, and recommends a performance review every five years.

‘Improvement is needed. Freedom and accountability must go together. At this time we are suffering from democratic deficit.

The Bank of England’s practices have come under scrutiny after it was forced to raise interest rates 14 times between December 2021 and August this year as it struggles to rein in inflation after wrongly predicting the price surge would be ‘transient’ Had to do.

The bank has already begun its review to find out what went wrong.

In July, it brought in former US Federal Reserve head Ben Bernanke to review how the bank’s economic forecasts are calculated. The results are due to be published next spring.

