Rachel Reeves (PA) with party leader Keir Starmer on Monday

Labor has received a £1 million donation from Lord Sainsbury’s daughter, the largest donation ever given to the party by a female supporter.

Fran Perrin said she gave a large sum of money to help Keir Starmer and Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves restore Britain’s “position in the world” after losses suffered by the Conservatives.

The philanthropist also attacked the Tories’ “13 years of bad decisions and reckless choices” – saying Britain deserved better than the “self-obsession” shown by Rishi Sunak’s party.

The business intervention represents the latest blow to the Tories after Grand Duke Ken Clarke threw his weight behind Ms Reeves as chancellor following the strong endorsement of former Bank of England governor Mark Carney.

According to Mr Sunak, a trend of top Tory donors leaving the party and business supporters moving to Labor continues, with polls showing Sir Keir’s party is on track to win a general election similar to Sir Tony Blair’s landslide majority.

Ms Perrin, founder and director of the grant-making charity Indigo Trust, said: “I have never been more convinced that the Labor Party is the best choice for our future.”

He said Wire: “I believe Kiir and Rachel are this country’s best chance to renew its position in the world. Every cause I care about needs the power of Labor if it’s going to improve at all.

Ms Perrin, who previously worked as a government adviser under the Labor administrations of Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, said: “After 13 years of bad decisions and reckless choices there is still a lot of damage done.

He said: “Britain deserves better than the Tories’ selfishness, self-obsession and playing games with people’s lives.”

His father, Lord Sainsbury, is believed to have made the largest individual donation ever to Labor when he donated £3 million earlier this year.

Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves – who are wooing business chiefs – during a visit to the London Stock Exchange (PA Wire)

The former supermarket chairman withdrew his financial support for the party during the Jeremy Corbyn era. The peer said he “would like to see Keir Starmer become Prime Minister as soon as possible”.

The nearly £2m Ms Perrin has given to Labor in recent years puts her on the same level as British-born Russian-born businessman Lubov Chernukhin, who has donated just over £2m to the Tories.

Welcoming the latest big donation, a Labor spokesperson said: “Donors are coming back to Labor because they can see we are a changed party that works for working people with five missions to transform Britain. Is serious about.

He said: “The Labor Party is a changed party that will work hard to get Britain’s future back.”

Earlier this month Richard Huntington, head of strategy at the Saatchi & Saatchi agency, revealed the reason behind “Labor advertising not working” dating back to 1979. Independent Britain needs to be saved from “five more years of stagnation, cruelty and despair”.

Richard Walker, executive chairman of frozen food chain Iceland, became the latest Tory donor to withdraw his support last month, saying he was “open” to supporting Sir Keir.

Phones4U founder John Caudwell said he would not be supporting the Tories after the “madness” of Mr Sunak’s U-turn on net zero – and he was thinking about giving to Labor instead.

Another Tory donor, Carpetright founder Philip Harris, said the Conservative Party was not “qualified” to win the 2024 general election.

