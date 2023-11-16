'Lord of the Rings' owner Embracer boosts net sales 13% in second quarter thanks to deep restructuring

“Lord of the Rings” owner Embracer Group reported a 13% year-over-year increase in net sales in Q2, thanks to its intensive restructuring program.

Sales also increased slightly from Q1 to Q2 (about $36 million), which later covers the period from July to September 2023.

“In the second quarter, we delivered a stable quarter with adjusted EBIT of SEC 1.8 billion [U.S. $170 million] And we expect to reach the range projected for this year,” said CEO Lars Wingfors. “Free cash flow of SK 0.4 billion [U.S. $38 million] There is a clear improvement compared to Q1. Our restructuring program is progressing well, with planned OPEX savings and expected to contribute significantly to capex savings in the second half of the year. We will continue to take important steps for the future and I am confident that we will emerge as a stronger company.”

The past year has been incredibly difficult for Embracer, which announced a significant restructuring program in June that resulted in the closure of several game studios, mass layoffs, and the cancellation of dozens of high-profile projects.

The Q2 report shows there are 36 fewer games in development year-on-year in Q2 2023 and the number of game developers owned by the group has fallen from 10,899 to 10,654 over the same period.

The report also confirmed a 5% reduction in Embracer’s workforce, totaling around 900 people, of which Wingforce said in a statement: “It is never easy to part ways with talented individuals. I want to give a special thank you to those who left Embracer this quarter. These are difficult decisions and we do not take them lightly. For me, personally, it is important that the program be run with compassion, respect and integrity.

Big IPs in the video game world have been affected by this maelstrom, including “Star Trek Online” developer Cryptic Studios, which has seen significant layoffs according to GamesIndustry.biz, while fans have been waiting for the long-running Star Wars title “Knights.” There is fear of the awaited reconstruction. “Of the Old Republic,” which was theoretically being developed by Embracer’s Saber Interactive, has been quietly killed. (The latest report from Q2 shows that, as of November 16, the game is still on Embracer’s slate for PC and PlayStation, though no release date has been confirmed.)

Embracer’s cost-cutting measures follow two years of wild spending that saw them partner with dozens of game studios as well as heavyweight IP incubators including Middle-earth Enterprises (the holding company behind “Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit”). Shut down. franchise) for $395 million, publisher Dark Horse Comics (which owns titles including “The Mask”) and Anime Limited, a UK-based distribution company for Japanese animated content. Embracer also purchased the rights to the “Tomb Raider” franchise from developer Square Enix, among other titles.

It was OK to spend cash when interest rates were low and audiences, stuck at home for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic, gravitated toward computer games and TV, but the pandemic is effectively over and the global economic The recession made money more expensive, Embracer said last fall. Year began looking for a way to reduce its reported $1.5 billion worth of debt, with the current goal being to halve it to $750 million. The initial solution – a $2 billion deal with a mystery partner (supposedly Saudi-owned Savvy Games Group) – collapsed in May at the last minute after months of negotiations and led Wingforce to announce an emergency restructuring program. .

In the latest report, Wingforce reiterated that JRR Tolkien’s stories are a key element of Embracer’s ongoing success. “Our strong IP portfolio is an important part of our long-term strategy, and we have exciting plans for the ‘Lord of the Rings’ IP across all our territories in the coming years,” he said. In February, Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed that the two media giants had inked a deal with New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures for new “Lord of the Rings” films. The industry was disrupted by strikes for most of the year, with no further details emerging since then.

