‘Loot’: How a dog stolen from China sparked a British luxury craze cnn

In a painting commissioned by British monarch Queen Victoria in 1861, a brown and white Pekingese sits comfortably on a mattress in front of a Japanese vase, looking into the distance. Admired for her adorable muzzle and leonine features, she was a new member of the Queen’s canine entourage – a breed of toy dog, never before seen in Great Britain, which quickly became the most sought-after luxury among the upper classes. Became one of the things. ,

But his gentle demeanor belied his brutal past.

A year before the German artist Frederick William Kiel completed the painting, Anglo-French forces attacked Beijing’s Old Summer Palace, razing the 860-acre “Garden of Perfect Brightness” to rubble. Legend has it that when the Xianfeng Emperor and his court fled from invaders, an elderly aunt decided to stay, committing suicide in her quarters surrounded by a litter of faithful Pekingese puppies. The dogs were captured by the soldiers and fled westward with thousands of other looted treasures.

This origin story may be – at least partially – apocryphal. But the Pekingese in the painting were undoubtedly brought to Britain by Captain John Dunn of the 99th Regiment, who took part in the sacking of the palace on the orders of China’s then-ruling Qing Dynasty government in revenge for the murder of several British envoys.

He wrote of the dog in his journal, “People say it is the most perfect little beauty they have ever seen.” Dunn gifted him to the Queen and the animal was given a new name: Lootie.

Pekingese dogs depicted in a 19th-century Chinese hanging scroll.

Lutie’s arrival, as well as the arrival of other Pekingese later brought or bred to British shores, caused a frenzy among high society women that continued long after Victoria’s death. (Between 1914 and 1962, the Pekingese was the most popular toy breed in Britain, with 5,809 dogs registered by the country’s Kennel Club at the peak of the craze in 1950.)

In the Edwardian era in the early 1900s, one owner was said to have spent “as much as £3,000” for “some” dogs – more than £300,000 ($365,000) in today’s money – according to the 1954 book “Pekingese Scrapbook ” According to .” Among the British, the dogs were revered as souvenirs of “old China” – a romantic, mystical vision of a then-fading imperial nation that, weakened by the Opium Wars, collapsed in 1911 and was replaced by a The Republic of China took over.

Thus, the “stolen” status of a Pekingese was part of their cachet. Writing in the Journal of British Studies in 2006, Sarah Chang, a design historian at the UK’s Royal College of Art, said that the dogs were advertised as “trafficked” from China and sensationalized stories of theft by palace servants. were added. Fans also gave him what Chiang described as stereotypically “oriental” traits, for example claiming that he did not like typhoons due to trauma from tropical typhoons, or suggesting that tawny “peckes”. ” – as the breed is often referred to – refused to mate with dogs. Other colors “due to the fact that yellow was the sacred color of the Chinese emperor.”

(Meanwhile, a 1912 newspaper story suggested that Lottie was a “lonely” creature at Buckingham Palace, ostracized by the Queen’s other dogs, who objected to her “Oriental habits and appearances.” ” In another dubious article, author Anne Koth Dixie claimed the royal puppies were “weaned by ladies-in-waiting at court in place of their own superfluous chicks, who had drowned.”)

Kylin the Pekingese dog, who lived from 1909 to 1924, painted with some cats in the gardens of Preston Manor in Brighton and Hove, UK.

According to Cheng, Pekingese ownership became an expression of “colonial nostalgia” through which women could “establish both themselves and the Pekingese dogs as the rightful heirs of colonial wealth,” she wrote, adding: “Like the surviving royal heiresses, they conferred ‘high’ esteem and ‘born’ status on their mistresses.

Owners established breeding clubs and held special events, such as a Pekingese garden party held at a wealthy woman’s London home in 1901. Party guests included the Chinese ambassador and the Pecks, who had flown in from across Britain, sitting tied up on the lawn as their owners socialized over tea.

‘Imagination and nostalgia’

The breed’s rise in popularity was part of the widespread appropriation of Chinese (and other Asian) arts and products, or “Chinoiserie”. Like paintings of Queen Victoria’s robes, artists often depict dogs with East Asian objects or wearing imperial-style robes to recreate imperial China, Chiang told CNN in a phone interview.

“It was a mixture of China’s imagination and nostalgia,” he said, adding that the Pekingese’s imperial associations were strengthened by the fact that imperial figures such as Empress Dowager Cixi—who ruled for nearly 50 years, and often She was compared to Queen Victoria. He was also the owner of dogs.

Cixi, a concubine of the Xianfeng Emperor, who gave birth to his only son before becoming the de facto leader after his death (less than a year after the demolition of the Old Summer Palace), is perhaps China’s most influential Pekingese owner. According to a book published by Beijing’s Palace Museum, the empress kept more than 1,000 dogs, many of them Pekingese, in the imperial kennels in the Forbidden City. Allowed to roam freely in the palace gardens, these Pekingese were tended by four designated eunuchs, who were given severe punishment if any accidents occurred, a museum publication said.

Tibetan Spaniels, such as the one depicted in this painting by Arthur John Elsley, were also kept and bred in Britain in the 19th century.

Cixi’s favorite, Hai Lung (or “sea otter”), followed her wherever she went and was considered “the most important after the empress”, said Princess Der Ling, the empress’s lady-in-waiting, according to author Rumer Godden. According to “The Butterfly Lions,” a 1978 book on the history of the breed.

“Her Majesty was very appreciative of that little animal. He had a special eunuch to wait on him and he slept in a big basket, big enough for a baby,” Princess der Ling was quoted as saying that the dog ate chopped liver, rice and gravy. Ate special food which was personally inspected. Cixi. “If anything had ever happened to that dog it would have thrown the entire courtroom routine into disarray!”

According to the Palace Museum, when Cixi was forced to flee Beijing during the anti-imperialist Boxer Rebellion in the late 20th century, she took a group of Pekingese dogs with her on sedan chairs, and reportedly But orders were given to kill the rest. That it will no longer be plundered and will not fall into the hands of foreigners.

While the exact origins of the breed are unknown, records show that Pekingese – or dogs resembling them – were imperial pets during the Tang Dynasty, more than 1,100 years ago. Bred to look like small lions, a symbol of power and protection in Buddhism, they were often owned by the wealthy. Chinese royalty were also known to carry small samples in the sleeves of their robes.

But according to Ciara Farrell, the Kennel Club’s library and collections manager, by the turn of the 20th century, pecks had become less popular in Britain due to changing tastes. “They were supposed to be the epitome of luxury, but they were also stuffy and old-fashioned,” he said in a phone interview., “Since the 1970s, more women were entering the workforce. People were looking for pets that did not require a lot of (grooming) work.

The decline coincided with increased familiarity with modern China, meaning that “when you get to the 1990s, it was difficult to maintain the imagination of China,” Cheng said, adding, “Everyone knows what Communist China looked like. The dog is no longer fit.

Lutie died in the spring of 1872. Unlike many of Queen Victoria’s dogs, he was buried in an unmarked grave at Windsor Castle, whose whereabouts are unknown. Yet his journey and its darker side – the trauma of British imperialism and cultural appropriation – remains relevant today.

An illustration from Amy Ching-Yan Lam’s 2022 novel “Lootie Goes to Heaven”.

This summer, Luty’s 1861 painting was displayed in an exhibition about 19th-century China at the British Museum in London, which brought some of these issues to the fore. The exhibition came under scrutiny for using a Chinese translator’s work without credit, and was the subject of a Chinese state media campaign demanding the repatriation of the Chinese artifacts. A Chinese art blog also criticized the museum’s inclusion of looted paintings as an attempt to “cute” a section of the exhibition about the destruction of the Old Summer Palace.

However, others have tried to reclaim the story of the robbery. Her story was revived in a 2022 fantasy novel “Luti Goes to Heaven” by Amy Ching-Yan Lam, while more recently an NFT art project, which creates digital versions of museum objects stolen by European colonists, was The name is also named after him.

The peckes may be out of fashion, but the booty lives on.

