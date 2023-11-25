Looks like Ubisoft needs a fresh reminder of the NFT backlash

Main points of the story

Once again, Ubisoft is pushing NFT gaming forward with a new partnership and the upcoming Champions Tactics.

The company’s prior efforts to pursue Ghost Recon: Breakpoint and Assassin’s Creed NFTs were harshly criticized.

NFT gaming has crashed worse than ever, yet Ubisoft continues to ruin its franchise with more NFT nonsense.

When something becomes a source of profit, for better or worse the focus is on making as much money as possible. And at the end of the day, gaming is what it is. Even more so recently, as it has become much more business-oriented. I don’t condone the pursuit of profit, but it needs to be justified by quality content, not cheap tactics. So, let me ask you this, what do you think is the most blatant cash grab in modern gaming?

If you ask me, it should be an NFT. Abuse of the live-service formula just to make cash is a closer matter, but at least good live-service games exist, something I can never say for NFTs. I always found this a questionable concept and stayed away from it, but experiencing it in gaming reassured me that nothing good could come from it. And I believe this sentiment is shared by many of you. So why are some companies like Ubisoft so eager to feed us more NFTs?

Irreversible 🤝 Ubisoft’s Strategic Innovation Lab Immutable, the leading Web3 gaming platform, is joining forces with Ubisoft’s Strategic Innovation Lab to create a new gaming experience to further unlock benefits for players through the power of Web3. This is another important thing… pic.twitter.com/x3XvHwP0Zd – immutable (@immutable) 9 November 2023

Ubisoft is into NFTs again

Just when I thought the NFT craze was over, Ubisoft brings renewed interest in this “modern Ponzi scheme.” Ubisoft has announced a partnership with Web3 platform Immutable and will continue to support NFT gaming. We don’t know what kind of disgusting things we’ll see from Ubisoft in the future, but it’s safe to say that the gaming company hasn’t learned anything from all the NFT crashes and backlash.

In addition to this partnership, Ubisoft also has other plans to celebrate this new interest. The first is Nightmare Champions Tactics, a new NFT game from Ubisoft. Not many details are known yet, but it is a tactical RPG that is completely PVP. You can buy heroes as NFTs to fight it. Do you see how interesting this game is? Whoever has the most cash and fancy units wins! Yep, that’s what Ubisoft has now.

I don’t see any creativity in this and many people agree with this. Once you buy a unit, no one else can buy. And how long will this “unique hero” lineup last? Suppose anyone sticks with it that long. When will Ubisoft understand that a soulless game designed to prey on gullible people will never be profitable in the long run, and the only way to achieve it is to incur the wrath of those who have been duped? And this isn’t even Ubisoft’s first attempt at an NFT scheme.

Behold, Ubisoft’s latest NFT venture, Champions Tactics

Did Ubisoft learn nothing from the Quartz failure?

When gaming companies thought that NFTs were the future of gaming and would make us a ton of money, Ubisoft was one of the first to jump in. For this purpose, a new platform was created, Ubisoft Quartz. It was to serve as a central hub for all Ubisoft NFTs. This not only marks the debut of NFTs in Ubisoft’s products, but it also means more of them are to come. As scared as I was, I was internally relieved when the response was overwhelming.

Dear Ubisoft – F*** you and your NFTs

Ubisoft thought it was creating a platform to host NFTs, but instead it had to “host” the unstoppable wrath of fans. And why shouldn’t they, it’s a flawed and predatory formula that could be insulting to players who don’t own said NFT. Add security concerns on top and you’re practically asking players to throw away their money for something that could be worth less than scrap in an instant. The reaction and complete failure of this plan was honestly a relief.

Don’t Support the New NFT Ubisoft Marketplace “Quartz”

I’m glad it came sooner rather than later and forced Ubisoft to reconsider. After all that backlash, Ubisoft took a defensive stance, saying that it was merely an experiment to test the waters for NFT gaming. And thus, fortunately, the brief life of Ubisoft Quartz came to an end. When Ubisoft admitted it wasn’t working, I thought the worst was over and the company had learned its lesson, but it looks like I was wrong because the nightmare is back.

Were the Ghost Recon Breakpoint and Assassin’s Creed NFTs not painful enough?

If this were a brand new venture from Ubisoft, I probably wouldn’t be so angry, but this nightmare came at the expense of beloved IPs that, regardless of their current state, were dear to me and it broke my heart to see them. Become victims of these disgusting tactics. The first game Ubisoft chose to promote this Quartz initiative was Ghost Recon Breakpoint. But, fans did not take the “fancy NFT helmet to empty your pockets” thing well, and I believe the response was necessary to get the message across.

NFTs are great and we should all do them… I can’t do it. Although I was lucky enough to get this free vest from Quartz, the fact that Ubisoft has implemented this system amazes me.

I generally favor less invasive solutions, but this was the need of the hour. What’s worse is that it didn’t stop there. Ubisoft even tried to massacre the Assassin’s Creed and Creative Rabbids IPs with this NFT nonsense, but that wasn’t going to last very long. From all this, you can imagine how many times Ubisoft made the same stupid move and was met with a harsh reception each time. Isn’t that enough indication that this is not the way?

My response to the person who bought the new NFT

Yet, here we are. It seems that it is not possible to convince anyone when it comes to earning money. What scares me is what else Ubisoft will do with this stupid thing. Will the next Assassin’s Creed NFTs galore? NFT-Infused Prince of Persia? The thought is enough to give me nightmares. I’ll admit that Ubisoft isn’t what it used to be and its games have become tiresomely boring, I’d still take this NFT foolishness over an even more bloated Valhalla.

NFTs are nothing more than a dead end; When will game companies realize?

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, NFTs are not the future of gaming. Apart from gaming, others have also realized this and learned their lessons. Just take a look at this formula. Do you have a unique digital product? That products will become useless over time, and the market decline that has made most of them useless, is proof enough. Additionally, how long will the “exclusivity” of these products last?

Take a cue Ubisoft, we don’t want these in our games

You have a digital item, congratulations. What will you do with it when it becomes junk? Also, what about security concerns? Become a victim of a breach and that’s it, you lose all your money to this scam. And gaming companies thought this could work in games? In this case it is even more problematic. Plus, I can also justify micro transactions, at least everyone can get a special item. With NFTs, one person can monopolize the entire game.

I can still enjoy it more in live-service games, in NFTs once a person gets an item, it is theirs, no matter how important it is to the game. In fact, could you even call it a “game” at that point? There’s no fun left in a soulless project like this. When Square Enix came out with Symbiogenesis, it was exactly that, a cash grab without any dignity or originality. Can these companies tell me an NFT game that is even moderately successful and hasn’t crashed yet? Then why this attachment?

This is the future of gaming, friends. hats were pasted on the heads of the characters

Please, keep existing IPs away from this NFT craze

When I see all this, I am once again reminded of how Ubisoft lost its dignity over time. These IPs are better off being wasted. Take a look at Assassin’s Creed for example. Ubisoft turned it into an RPG mess that is Assassin’s Creed in name only. Likewise, put Far Cry 3 and 6 side by side and you’ll see for yourself that the IP isn’t even a shadow of its former self. Still, at least they were still proper games and not an NFT marketplace.

Ubisoft is the king of mediocrity.

What scares me most is how Ubisoft can massacre these gems in the quest for “NFT money”. Although I’m completely against NFT gaming, I still wouldn’t mind if Ubisoft intended to pursue it as a separate entity instead of pulling their existing IP into it. I can just pretend that NFT games don’t exist and continue enjoying the ones I like. But the fact that the company is so likely exploiting the popularity of established franchises is the real horror.

The last thing I want is to see these IPs become NFTs

And why go for NFTs in the first place when you have a solid lineup that is incredibly popular and will do well among gamers? Assassin’s Creed is a fan-favorite and the company has Prince of Persia for old-school players. Plus, my favorite Ubisoft IP, Rayman, has been dead for a long time, so why not put it to proper use? (Please don’t waste it) Alas, Ubisoft only cares about NFT nonsense that’s destined to crash and burn.

