If you take your coffee on the go, an insulated coffee mug is essential. For starters, the right glass can help prevent leaks and spills – no one wants a cup holder full of coffee in their car. Additionally, you want one that is preferably dishwasher-safe. If you’re too busy drinking your coffee at home, you definitely don’t have time to wash it by hand. But, of course, the best insulated coffee mug will do it all and keep your drink hot for hours. Hey, sometimes you need more time to finish your cup.

Of course, even if you don’t travel with your coffee, an insulated pot can be helpful for busy people at home. According to an article in Popular Mechanics citing Newton’s Law of Cooling, in a standard coffee mug, your coffee will cool to room temperature within 10 minutes of brewing. That’s not a lot of time to enjoy it. But keep your brew in an insulated coffee mug, and you’ll give yourself a lot more time with your hot cup.

That said, below, you’ll find the five best insulated coffee mugs you can get on Amazon. Whether you want your cup to have a handle or a button to open and close the lid (how cool!), it’s listed here.

If you like the Stanley Adventure Quencher Tumbler, the brand’s insulated travel mug will be your favorite for taking coffee and tea on the go. The leak-resistant cap has a push button to open and close the mouthpiece.

Over 100,000 Amazon shoppers give this insulated coffee mug a five-star rating. Similar to the Stanley Classic Trigger Action Travel Mug, the Contigo West Loop Vacuum-Insulated Travel Mug has a button to open and close the lid. However, according to the brand, it also has a patented AutoSeal technology that automatically seals the lid between sips. It also comes in 20-ounce and 24-ounce sizes.

YETI is known for its best-selling coolers, but its cups and glasses are equally good at keeping drinks hot or cold. The YETI Rambler Travel Mug comes with a handle that is left- or right-handed friendly, and it fits in most car cup holders. It’s also dent resistant if you accidentally drop it.

The Brumate Toddy is closest to the classic coffee mug based on size alone. Apart from a handle, it has a leakproof lid with a magnetic opening to prevent leaks and spills. According to the brand, it is so leakproof that you can keep it in your work bag without any worries. Get it in a range of beautiful (and some bright) colors.

The Fellow Carter Move Travel Mug has a sleek look and wide-mouth opening that feels very similar to sipping from a regular coffee mug. This allows you to get all the aroma and flavor of your brew. It also has a ceramic-coated interior to help preserve the flavor of your coffee compared to drinking from a standard stainless steel glass. The removable splash guard can help prevent small spills while you’re walking or driving, but keep in mind that it’s not completely spill-proof.

