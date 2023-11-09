Looking for more income? These great dividend stocks gave an even bigger return to their investors. , The Motley Fool

Many income-focused investors place too much emphasis on a stock’s current yield. A better approach is to focus on a company’s ability to grow payouts.

This is clear from the figures. Over the past 50 years, dividend growers have S&P 500 According to data from Hartford Funds and Ned Davis Research, the average annual total return has been 10.2%. This compares with a total annual return of 6.6% for companies whose dividend policies remained unchanged.

ConocoPhillips (COP -0.69%), EOG Resources (EOG -1.17%), and MPLX (MPLX -0.81% ) stands out for its ability to grow its dividend. Energy companies recently gave their investors another big payday and they should have enough fuel to continue increasing their payouts in the future.

Focused on delivering high-octane dividend growth

ConocoPhillips recently increased its quarterly dividend by 14%, bringing its payout to $0.58 per share ($2.32 annualized). CEO Ryan Lance said in its recent third quarter earnings report that this large increase is “consistent with our long-term objective of delivering top quartile growth relative to the S&P 500.” That boosted the oil giant’s dividend yield to about 1.9%, slightly higher than the S&P 500’s average of 1.6%.

In addition to the rapidly growing base dividend, ConocoPhillips also pays variable returns of cash (VROC) to its investors each quarter. In 2023, the company plans to return $11 billion in cash to shareholders through its base dividend, VROC payments and share repurchases. It recently announced its latest VROC payout of $0.60 per share (this rate has been paid every quarter this year). This increases its total cash yield to 3.9% annually in 2023.

ConocoPhillips should be able to return more cash to its investors in the future. The company plans to grow its free cash flow by 11% annually over the next decade. The plan assumes an average price of oil of $60 per barrel (far below its current price in the low- to $80-per-barrel range). Increasing free cash flow should enable ConocoPhillips to grow its base dividend at a higher rate, while returning excess cash to investors through its VROC and share repurchase programs.

Increasing your cash return target

EOG Resources recently increased its quarterly dividend by 10%, bringing a total of $0.91 per share ($3.64 per year). This lifted the oil producer’s dividend yield to about 2.8%. EOG has grown its dividend at a 21% compound annual rate over the last 26 years.

On top of its base payout, EOG returns significant excess cash to shareholders by regularly paying special dividends. The company declared a special dividend of $1.50 per share in the third quarter. It also paid a $1.00-per-share special dividend earlier this year.

EOG Resources plans to continue returning substantial cash to shareholders in the future. The oil company recently raised its minimum cash return target from the current level of 60% of its free cash flow to 70% in 2024. While the company will opportunistically repurchase shares, the bulk of its cash returns have come from dividend payments. Year. This suggests that investors will continue to collect a lot of dividend income from EOG in the future.

a cash dispensing machine

MPLX recently increased its distribution by 9.7%. This increased master limited partnership (MLP) payouts by more than 9%. The midstream company has increased its distribution every year since its formation in 2012.

The MLP generates enough cash flow to cover its big-time payouts. It has generated $3.9 billion of net cash from operating activities this year, enough to cover its distributions ($2.4 billion) and capital investments ($727 million) plus headroom ($752 million of excess free cash). Is. This helped the company strengthen its already strong balance sheet.

MPLX is investing capital to expand its pipeline infrastructure and gathering and processing businesses. It has several projects under construction that should come online in the next few years. Those projects will boost its cash flow, giving it more fuel to expand its distribution. Meanwhile, its top-notch balance sheet provides additional financial flexibility to acquire income-producing energy midstream infrastructure.

further income growth

ConocoPhillips, EOG Resources and MPLX have been dividend growth machines for years. This should continue as their cash flow increases, giving them more money to pay dividends. Those rising payouts could fuel these energy stocks to deliver strong total returns, making them attractive investments for the long term.

Source: www.fool.com