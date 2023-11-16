Looking for growth stocks? 3 Reasons Why Limbach (LMB) is a Solid Choice

Investors look for growth stocks to take advantage of above-average growth in the financial sector which helps these securities capture market attention and deliver exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not at all easy.

In addition to volatility, these stocks by their nature have above average risk. Additionally, one may suffer losses from a stock whose growth story has actually ended or is nearing its end.

However, the task of finding cutting-edge growth stocks is made easier with the help of the Zacks Growth Style Score (part of the Zacks Style Score system), which looks beyond traditional growth characteristics to analyze a company’s true growth prospects.

Limbach (LMB) is a stock that our ownership system currently recommends. The company not only has a favorable Growth Score, but also a top Zacks Rank.

Research shows that stocks with the best growth characteristics consistently outperform the market. And for stocks that have a combination of a Growth Score of A or B and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), the returns are even better.

While there are many reasons why this company’s stock is a great growth option right now, we’ve highlighted the three most important factors below:

increase in earnings

There is arguably nothing more important than earnings growth, as increasing profit levels are what most investors care about. For growth investors, double-digit earnings growth is highly preferable, as it is often considered a sign of strong prospects (and stock price gains) for the company in question.

While the historical EPS growth rate for Limbach is 56%, investors should really focus on projected growth. The company’s EPS are expected to grow 173.4% this year, which would beat the industry average, which calls for EPS growth of 18.9%.

effective asset utilization ratio

The asset utilization ratio – also known as the sales-to-total-assets (S/TA) ratio – is often overlooked by investors, but it is an important indicator in growth investing. This metric shows how efficiently a company is using its assets to generate sales.

Right now, Limbach’s S/TA ratio is 1.83, which means the company gets $1.83 in sales for every dollar in assets. Comparing this with the industry average of 1.55, it can be said that the company is more efficient.

While the level of efficiency in generating sales matters a lot, so does the sales growth of a company. And Limbach is also well positioned from a sales growth perspective. The company’s sales are expected to grow 1.6% this year, compared to the industry average of 1.1%.

promising earnings estimate revisions

A stock’s superiority in terms of the metrics mentioned above can be further verified by looking at the trend of earnings estimate revisions. A positive trend here is definitely favourable. Empirical research shows that there is a strong correlation between earnings estimate revision trends and near-term stock price movements.

Current year earnings estimates for Limbach are being revised upward. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has increased 28.7% over the past month.

ground level

Not only has Limbach earned a Growth Score of A based on a number of factors, including those discussed above, but it also receives a Zacks Rank #1 due to positive earnings estimate revisions.

You can see the full list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

This combination indicates that Limbach is a potential outperformer and a solid choice for growth investors.

