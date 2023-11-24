Looking for a solution: probiotic-guided CAR T cells for solid tumors

3D concept of probiotic cells in the intestine. getty

Beyond yogurt commercials and health supplements, probiotics could revitalize cell-based cancer immunotherapy like CAR T therapy. Intriguingly, a paper published in Science demonstrates how these living microorganisms can guide supercharged T cells into the solid tumor environment – ​​a feat that current iterations of the therapy have not yet pulled off. Although this method is still experimental, it could be a possible answer to this challenge.

Car T Therapy vs Solid Tumors

This is at the core of this research Chemeric Antigen Rreceptor Tea Cell therapy, a revolutionary cell-based treatment for certain blood cancers – including diffuse large B cell lymphoma, acute lymphoblastic leukemia and multiple myeloma. For this therapy, white blood cells known as “killer” T cells are taken from the patient and bioengineered in the laboratory to carry a synthetic receptor. Once the patient receives the regenerated cells, the receptor enhances the ability of killer T cells to recognize and eliminate programmed targets. It is often considered a “living medicine,” as cells in the body grow and fight cancer.

CAR T therapy could cure difficult-to-treat blood cancers, but solid tumors have struggled despite vigorous research efforts. Solid tumors present distinct challenges that traditional CAR T therapy cannot yet address. For example, solid tumors express a wider range of biological tags or antigens than blood cells. It is therefore more difficult for CAR T cells to identify a specific target. Tumor-associated antigens (TAA), or antigens unique to the tumor and not shared by normal healthy tissues, are required. Suppose a CAR T cell is programmed to pursue antigens found in tumors and healthy tissues alike. In that case, lethal toxicity can result from the cell correctly attacking an antigen found in healthy tissue. Additionally, solid tumors often exhibit antigen-negative relapse due to the selective pressures of targeted therapies.

Probiotics and CAR T Cells (ProCAR)

In the quest to tackle solid tumors, people demonstrate boundless inventiveness and a relentless commitment to innovation. This is the case of researchers at Columbia University, who created a system that omits traditional antigen tags. Instead of relying on antigens to guide CAR T cells, their CAR T cells relied on probiotics, which are usually safe bacteria found primarily in the gut, to recognize and engulf tumors. The combination of probiotics and CAR T cells (ProCAR) can achieve tumor-specific targeting, which is lacking in conventional methods.

The experimental system relies on three main components: engineered bacteria, a molecular tag, and CAR T cells. First, a known probiotic strain called Escherichia coli Nissle 1917 (ECN) is inserted into the tumor. Despite unfavorable conditions, bacteria infiltrate tumors and selectively reside at the tumor site. Bacteria are engineered to be equipped with synthetic gene circuits; The circuit triggers lysis events, allowing the bacteria to cyclically release the genetic information needed to produce the molecular tag – but only once the bacteria have grown to a critical population density within the solid tumor environment. Reaches.

The tag is composed of a modified green fluorescent protein and another component that binds to molecules found in high amounts on most solid tumors, including collagen and fibronectin. The CAR binds to the green fluorescent protein on the T cell tag, activates its signaling domain, and releases cytotoxic immune chemicals to inhibit solid tumors.

The key to this platform is tumor-restricted growth of bacteria. In theory, with the tag localized to the tumor core, CAR T cells should know precisely where to deliver their cytotoxic punch.

Figure 1: Probiotic car t therapy. Bacteria produce a molecular tag that CAR T cells , [+] Programmed to aim. Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) is composed of a superfolder green fluorescent protein (sfGFP), a nanobody in the extracellular domain, and CD28 and CD3ζ molecules in the intracellular signaling domain. The molecular tag links the tumor and the CAR T cell. Abbreviation: PLGF-2123-144, Placenta Growth Factor-2 Access Health International

ProCAR demonstrates proof of concept

How do probiotic-driven CAR T cells perform? The study authors conducted a series of experiments to determine whether their ProCAR platform could safely and effectively target solid tumors.

Immunodeficient mice with cancer were given intratumoral injections of either probiotics that produce the desired tag, probiotics that produce green fluorescent protein, or an empty control. CAR T cells were delivered directly to the tumor 48 hours later. Probiotics producing green fluorescent protein did not slow tumor growth; These proteins lack the binding sites necessary to attach to tumors. In contrast, the TAG probiotic significantly slowed tumor growth and improved survival without affecting mouse body weight (an indicator of mouse health). Bacterial growth did not extend beyond tumor leakage into healthy organs a few days after the initial injection, underscoring the tumor-specific growth of these bacteria.

Mice with intact immune systems were also tested. Here, the ProCar platform successfully slows the progression of colorectal tumors and induces an adaptive immune response. The results suggest that these ProCAR T cells can enhance the immune system’s natural ability to fight cancer. However, this phenomenon appears to be limited to mice and does not apply to human cell cultures.

CAR T therapy is usually delivered systemically; When cells circulate, they move around the body to find their targets. Can ProCAR cells remain effective if delivered systemically? The authors introduced another mechanism in bacteria to help CAR T cells find their mark. These probiotics released a molecular tag with a synthetic immunochemical called CXCL16 to recruit CAR T cells directly to the tumor site. A single intravenous injection of tumor-bearing mice and CAR T cells reduced tumor growth without reducing body weight. One comparison suggests that releasing the immunochemical CXCL16 increases therapeutic benefit.

takeaway

Solid tumors have escaped traditional immunotherapy, but probiotic-led CAR T cells may have a chance. This study demonstrates that probiotic bacteria can facilitate CAR T cell activity, allowing precise and effective targeting of solid tumor cells. Building on this flexible model, the researchers also show how this antigen-independent platform can be modified to co-release immune chemicals. These results suggest a promising method of circulating tumor-associated antigen targeting.

It is not yet known how this experimental combo—probiotics and CAR T therapy—will work in humans. This system will likely require adjustment for clinical translation, as humans are more sensitive to bacterial toxins than mice. Ultimately, this study offers a commendable, new avenue of investigation, and every solution is worth trying to solve the serious problem of solid tumors.