Looking Back, Looking Forward: 2023 Employment Law Trends

Join GovDocs for a comprehensive webinar on Employment Law: Reviewing the key developments of 2023 and forecasting trends to 2024 with insights from an expert panel.

GovDocs professionals are invited to join a panel of employment law experts for a discussion and preview of key developments from the past year.

Join GovDocs on Tuesday, December 12, for A Look Back, A Look Forward: 2023 Employment Law Trends, and learn more about the latest employment law developments that may impact businesses in the new year.

Topics include:

• NLRB Decisions and Related Developments

• Restrictive covenants/non-competes

• Proposed changes to the FLSA minimum wage test.

• Fair admissions versus students’ influence on private employers for Harvard

• Predictions for 2024 in employment law

Meet the Panel:

• Jana Björklund, GovDocs Senior Counsel, Employment Law

• Kevin Mosher, Partner, Thompson Coe and Founder of myHRgenius

• Dan Procott, Partner, Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath, LLP

This free webinar is open to all professionals interested in understanding the nuances of employment law. Don’t miss this opportunity to look ahead to 2024 employment law updates. The webinar will also be recorded and available online for registrants to view after the event date. To reserve a spot, register at govdocs.com.

About GovDocs

GovDocs simplifies employment law compliance for large employers in the US and Canada. The GovDocs software program integrates three solutions in one convenient location to help businesses master employment laws that impact them. Whether businesses manage labor law posters, minimum wage or paid leave programs, their products cut down on research time, provide proactive insight into the ever-changing landscape of employment laws and reduce the risk of non-compliance. The company is headquartered in Eagan, Minn.

Have less than 30 places?

GovDocs Poster Store simplifies posting compliance for employers with fewer than 30 locations in all industries, offering a variety of posting products to meet their labor law compliance needs.

GovDocs Employment Law News is for market awareness only, not to be used for legal advice or consultation.

