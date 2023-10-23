Looking at the Northland’s housing market and high mortgages

When it comes to moving around in the Northland housing market, there are not that many homes available on the market. While there are fewer homes for sale, mortgages are rising even higher due to increased demand.

Kevin Kalligher, real estate sales executive with RE/MAX Results, said home prices have been rising steadily for years.

“Mortgage interest rates are at 8% right now. This is the highest it has been since 2000,” Kalligher said. “We are now seeing homes that were selling for 10% more than the asking price two or three months ago.”

However, if more homes were built and became available for sale it would not necessarily lead to higher mortgage rates.

“It’s a really interesting dynamic right now because we have low inventory all the time, which puts some pressure on consumers because, ‘Hey, we only have so many homes here to buy or choose from.’” Kalligher said. “But we’ve also got these rates that are really much higher, so they’re a little bit more expensive than they were three years ago or two years ago in 2021.”

Kalligher said there are many figures that determine mortgage value when it comes to buying a home.

“Position, location and pricing. Those are your three big factors to consider in any neighborhood,” Kalligher said. “There are two reasons why a house is not sold. Price and condition, these are two. If you boil everything down, these are the main factors.”

Kalligher said the Northland housing market is currently a seller’s market, and there are many variables in loan pricing.

“It will depend on your credit score, your debt-to-debt ratio, things like that,” Kalligher said. “But I think if you’re going out and you’re shopping for a loan right now, you can expect somewhere between 7.6 to 8%, for a standard 30-year fixed rate.”

For more information about accommodation you can read more here. For other stories about housing you can read more here.

For related stories: Duluth Homes Real Estate William Lyon Homes

Source: www.wdio.com