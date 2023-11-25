A video of Texas State Representative James Tallarico using Biblical scripture to dismantle conservative Christian arguments is going viral on social media, and it’s fantastic to watch.

Last summer, Texas Republicans tried to pass Senate Bill 1515, which would require the Ten Commandments to be prominently displayed in every public school classroom in the state. The bill was an attempt by conservative Christian Republicans to include religion in schools, but Tallarico was not going to tolerate it. Instead, he used their religious text against them.

Following passage from the Texas State Senate, the House Public Education Committee was considering the bill in a May meeting, where Republican Candy Nobel – who sponsored the bill – argued that “This legislation violates America’s fundamental principles in both our countries.” Will bring back this historical tradition of recognizing heritage.” Education and our judicial system,” reported texas scorecard ,

In a viral video of the meeting posted to his TikTok account, Tallarico stood up for LGBTQ+ rights and calmly explained why, as a Christian, he thinks “the bill is not only unconstitutional, it is not only -American, I think it is also deeply un-Christian.”

@jamestalarico Texas Republicans are trying to force public schools to display the Ten Commandments in every classroom. I said to the author of the bill: “This bill is not only unconstitutional and un-American, but it is deeply anti-Christian.” #txlege ♬ Original Sound – James Tallarico

After quoting from the Bible, the Democratic lawmaker said, “A religion that forces people to put up posters to prove its validity is a dead religion, and that’s not a religion I want to be a part of.” . This is not what I am a part of.”

Tallarico then said that the bill goes against Republicans’ desire to obtain parental consent for everything. “Whenever we on this committee try to teach students values ​​like empathy or kindness, we are told we can’t do that because that’s the role of the parents,” he said. “Whenever we on this committee try to teach basic sex education to keep our children safe, we are told that is the role of parents, but now you are giving religious orders – literal Commandments – In our class, and you are saying that this is the role of the state. Why don’t parents have a role in this?”

This question left Nobel silent and searching for words before finally saying, “That’s really an interesting rabbit hole you’ve gone down along.”

Later, Tallarico asked Nobel, “Do you believe that schools are for education, not education?” To which Nobel replies, “Absolutely.” Talarico then brings his argument home, saying, “I guess I’m trying to figure out why having a rainbow in the classroom is an education and why having the Ten Commandments in the classroom is not.”

This amazing video has already received 5.8 million views and 1 million likes on TikTok and now it is gaining popularity on threads too. But this isn’t the only time the Austin representative has stood up for the rights of Texas students; He has fought unfair school voucher programs, book restrictions, and even making Narcan available in schools.

It is not clear whether Talarico’s arguments were conclusive facts. Nevertheless, the Ten Commandments law expired before the bill could be voted on and will not be instituted in Texas public schools. new York Times informed of.

Conservative Christians are busy trying to force their religious beliefs down everyone’s throats, but with lawmakers like Tallarico, we may have a chance to keep them out of our schools.

Source: www.pride.com