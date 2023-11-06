XI’AN, China, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Longhi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter “Longhi”), the world’s leading solar technology company, today announced that it has established a new world crystalline silicon- Record of 33.9% for efficiency of perovskite tandem solar cells. It is reported that the previous world record was 33.7% and was held by King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in May this year.

According to the latest certification report of the US National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), the crystalline silicon-perovskite tandem solar cells independently developed by Chinese solar giant Longyi have reached 33.9%, which is also the current highest efficiency record in the world. This breakthrough in efficiency is the latest progress for LONGi, following its announcement of 31.8% at SNEC 2023 on 24 May and 33.5% at Intersolar Europe 2023 on 14 June.

On November 3, 2023, Longyi announced a world record of 33.9% efficiency of crystalline silicon-perovskite tandem solar cells at the 19th CSPV. (PRNewsfoto/LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd.)

The new record efficiency of 33.9% has surpassed the Shockley-Queisser (SQ) theoretical efficiency limit of 33.7% of single junction solar cells for the first time. It provides meaningful empirical data to demonstrate the advantages of crystalline silicon-perovskite tandem solar cells over crystalline silicon single junction solar cells in terms of efficiency.

According to Dr. Zixiang Xu, chief scientist and vice president of Longyi Central R&D Institute, the company announced in November 2022 that its silicon heterojunction cell efficiency has exceeded 26.81%, leading the world in the global crystalline silicon single-junction cell field. The record has been set. This time the R&D team has set a new world record for the efficiency of crystalline silicon-perovskite tandem solar cells, which shows that LONGi has become a double champion. Additionally, the new world record of 33.9% is the first time a Chinese company has broken it since the efficiency record for crystalline silicon-perovskite tandem solar cells was set in 2015.

Zhengguo Li, founder and chairman of Longyi, said the efficiency of solar cells is a key indicator and benchmark for evaluating the potential of photovoltaic technologies. As the mainstream solar cell technology, occupying more than 90% of the market share, the efficiency of crystalline silicon single-junction cells continues to improve, getting closer and closer to the theoretical efficiency limit of 29.4%. The theoretical efficiency limit of crystalline silicon-perovskite tandem solar cells can reach 43%, and is recognized as a mainstream technological solution to break the efficiency limit of crystalline silicon single-junction cells. The emergence of crystalline silicon-perovskite tandem technology has opened a new path for the development of next-generation high-efficiency solar cell technology. This means that the same area, absorbing the same light, can emit more power.

Hua Jiang, deputy secretary-general of the China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA), said Longyi’s new world record of 33.9% efficiency means that the enterprise’s research and development in crystalline silicon-perovskite tandem solar cell technology is at the global leading level. Jiang Hua pointed out that the photovoltaic industry is a cost-oriented industry, and reducing costs and increasing efficiency is the core of development. Continuously improving the conversion efficiency of solar cells is an effective solution to reduce LCOE. Once this high-efficiency solar cell technology truly achieves mass production, it will lead to a significant reduction in the cost of photovoltaic power generation compared to before, which will greatly enhance China’s and even the global photovoltaic market. Absolutely beneficial for promoting the development of. The growth of the photovoltaic market will also drive the overall global energy transition.

Zhenguo Li then said that Longyi closely monitors the changes in the industry and always adheres to the main channel of cost reduction, efficiency improvement and innovation. “Longhi has always been willing to devote more strength to the exploration of cutting-edge development technologies. For a long time, we have carved out various technological routes in the R&D field, and cooperated with multiple parties to create efficient models and collaborative innovation mechanisms. has cooperated with. This not only builds Longyi’s ‘moat’, but also helps enterprises overcome the industry development cycle. I urge the entire industry to return to the main track of technological competition and through continuous technological Also call for promoting China’s photovoltaic industry to continue leading the world in innovation”.

about longi

Established in 2000, LONGi is committed to becoming the world’s leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full-scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission to ‘make the best use of solar energy to create a greener world’, LONGi has devoted itself to technology innovation and established five business segments, including mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial and industrial Including distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and. Hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and, more recently, has also adopted green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com

(PRNewsfoto/LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd.)

SOURCE Longyi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

Source