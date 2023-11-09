Longtime UFC veteran explains why he chose to sign with PFL

CHARLOTTE, NC – JANUARY 27: Derek Brunson watches before his middleweight bout against Ronaldo , [+] “Jacare” Souza during the UFC Fight Night event inside the Spectrum Center on January 27, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Francis Ngannou, Anthony Pettis, Rory MacDonald, Larissa Pacheco and the list of former UFC fighters who have chosen to sign with the Professional Fighters League is growing.

Each fighter was in a different situation or stage of his career, so the reasons for his decision may have been different. Derek Brunson, a former Strikeforce fighter who was with the UFC since 2012, has recently made the jump, and he is set to make his promotional debut at the PFL World Championships on November 24 in a showcase bout against Ray Cooper III.

I caught up with Brunson, who explained why he signed with the PFL.

“I just wanted a fresh start,” Brunson told me from his car, refreshed after a training session. “It was a new venture, a new goal that I was interested in pursuing. I was in the UFC for so long. I was getting a little burnt out there. I had some great runs and never got my title shot. It felt like there was no real progress for me, so signing with the PFL was a great new start for me.

Brunson began his career with the UFC in 2012 with a unanimous decision win over Chris Leben at UFC 155.

In 11 years, Brunson compiled a record of 14–7 with the UFC. That 21-fight run included two five-fight win streaks, and his losses came against some of the biggest names in his weight division – including three former champions: Yoel Romero, Jacare Souza, Anderson Silva, Robert Whittaker. , Israel Adesanya, Jared Cannonier, and Darius du Plessis.

At the age of 39, Brunson thought it best to take his talents to a new organization where his path to his professional goals was a little more black and white.

“From a business standpoint, the PFL definitely took care of me,” Brunson said. “Definitely, the salaries are higher than in the UFC. You know who you are working for, so there is no politics. You go out there and win the fight, and you win a million dollars. It’s very simple.”

The PFL has a matchmaking component outside the primary season structure, but its annual world championship is based on qualifying for the playoffs in a clear points system. From there, fighters engage in an elimination-style bracket until a champion is crowned in each of the promotion’s weight classes.

That’s what we’ll see on November 24 in Washington, D.C., when the PFL awards $1 million to the winners of each of its seasons. Brunson later made a move to the promotion in 2023, so he won’t be in the championship race this year, but it looks like he’s planning on being in the mix for 2024. Does the structure of this season such that there will be more professional mixed martial artists sound appealing?

Brunson believes the list of fighters making the jump will continue to grow.

“It’s about time guys start saying they want to go to the PFL first,” Brunson said. “It’s different from the UFC. You can get a good salary. You may have a little offseason; It’s like a real sports league. Once people see that, I can go to a different organization that is very reputable, he’s there, he’s on ESPN, in bigger fights and make $1 million in a short period of time. All my hard work is proven by the fact that I’m going out there and winning battles, while this person is selling more than you, or this person is more attractive than you. “They’ve taken care of things like that.”

Nothing speaks louder than success and financial gain. If Brunson and others continue to receive attractive compensation and have success in the SmartCage, the PFL’s path may become more viable in the coming years.