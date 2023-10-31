XI’AN, China, Oct. 30, 2023 /CNW/ — LONGi has maintained its AAA rating in the latest PV ModuleTech Bankability Report, underscoring the company’s continued consistency in performance and financial stability.

Each release of the report features comprehensive analysis of manufacturers, based on the relative strength of each from manufacturing (value-chain, production, global module shipment profile, capex and R&D spending) and financial (cash-flow, debt, valuation) and Benchmarking is done. , profitability and turnover) perspective.

The company’s 15th consecutive AAA rating is testament to the widespread confidence placed in its overall strength by domestic and international financial markets, third party institutions and the photovoltaic industry in general.

As a world leader in solar technology, LONGi has for years focused on customer value and continuously reduced LCOE through R&D and innovation, recently upgrading the branding of its distributed products – Hi-MO

Based on high-efficiency HPBC cell technology, featuring a frontal busbar-free design, the product maximizes the utilization of incident light, minimizes optical loss, increases conversion efficiency and consequently optimizes LCOE. The standard version of the HPBC cell has achieved an efficiency of 25.5%, while the HPBC+ cell efficiency exceeds 25.8%. Equipped with this cutting-edge technology, the Hi-MO X6 shows a 6%-10% improvement in power output performance compared to conventional modules. With a maximum efficiency of 23.3%, the product sets a new value benchmark for the global distributed market.

Moving forward, LONGi is fully committed to further innovations and providing cutting-edge, reliable solutions to meet the world’s growing energy demands.

Established in 2000, LONGi is committed to becoming the world’s leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full-scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission to ‘make the best use of solar energy to create a greener world’, LONGi has devoted itself to technology innovation and established five business segments, including mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial and industrial Including distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and. Hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and, more recently, has also adopted green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com/en

