Long-term solutions to America’s long-term care crisis

Write, “The growing need for long-term care among the elderly is already weakening our economy.” , [+] Pipes. getty

If you’re a Millennial or Gen Xer, you too may soon find yourself part of the “Sandwich Generation.” That’s the name demographers have given to the millions of Americans caring for both young children and aging parents.

Caring for older people isn’t cheap. Americans provide $522 billion worth of unpaid care for elderly family and friends each year.

The growing need for long-term care among older adults is already weakening our economy, as working adults take time off to care for loved ones. It also undermines the mental health of middle-aged people, who often find themselves struggling to balance competing needs from children, parenting, and their jobs.

That’s why we need to restructure our social safety net to motivate Americans to start saving for long-term care. Encouraging better financial planning can ensure that federal entitlement programs remain well-funded for those who need them most.

Long-term care is an umbrella term for all the medical care and support services that older people need when they become unable to care for themselves. Seven out of ten people who reach the age of 65 will need some type of long-term care in the future. About half will receive paid care.

That care comes at a cost. Private rooms in a nursing home cost about $300 per day on average. Assisted living facilities can run $4,500 per month.

Those expenses add up. Spending on long-term care in the United States exceeded $475 billion in 2020, up from $366 billion in 2016. Americans pay about 14% of that tab out of pocket, which is one reason why people who need long-term care are twice as likely to die broke as those who don’t.

This number is likely to increase as more baby boomers retire.

Public payers cover about three-quarters of America’s long-term care expenditures. Medicaid—the joint federal-state health plan for the poor—covers 42% of long-term care costs, the largest share of any entitlement program.

In fact, Medicaid has become such a major source of long-term care coverage that middle-income and even some wealthy Americans rely on the program to support them in their final years. Instead of saving for long-term care, like retirement, these otherwise affluent Americans sell or transfer assets to qualify for federal poverty benefits at the end of their lives.

This is exactly the perverse incentive that Stephen A. Moses outlined in his 2022 Paragon Health Institute paper “Long-Term Care: The Problem.” Moses, one of the nation’s leading experts in long-term care, determined that access to Medicaid and other publicly funded safety nets “disincentivizes those responsible.” [long-term care] Planning is done when people are still young, healthy and wealthy enough to save, invest or insure against risk.”

Instead of continuing down the same path, Moses urged policymakers to consider free-market solutions to the problems caused by policies that were “well-intentioned but ultimately harm the government.” In a paper released last month – “Long-Term Care: Solutions” – Moses offers some suggestions on how to do this.

First, lawmakers must close loopholes that allow middle- and upper-income Americans to spend down or transfer their assets to qualify for Medicaid.

After ensuring that only the poorest Americans can access Medicaid for long-term care, Moses urged lawmakers to make sure the change is “widely publicized” so that people can access Medicaid for long-term care. To be encouraged to make your own plans.

He cites a program in Washington that gave workers the option to opt out of the payroll tax to finance long-term care by purchasing their own long-term care insurance before a certain date. The result was an “explosion in sales” of long-term care insurance.

Moses believes we can replicate this trend across the country. Even better, he cites new research that shows the “financial burden” of long-term care is “much more manageable than we thought” – “Nearly nine out of ten seniors have access to the expenses of assisted living.” There are sufficient resources, including income and wealth, to cover the for two years.’”

To that end, Moses offers seven suggestions for how people can meet those responsibilities, ranging from using the $35 trillion people have saved in tax-advantaged retirement plans to those over the age of 62. Including using $12 trillion of home equity.

The most important call is ideological – it’s telling people that providing someone’s long-term care is a personal responsibility and can be achieved with a little planning.

For years, health policy experts have warned that the long-term care bubble will burst as baby boomers reach their 80s. Fortunately, lawmakers, retirees, and younger Americans can take several simple steps to prepare for long-term care and ease pressure on the federal budget.