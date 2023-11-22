long term care 101

November was long term care (LTC)

LTC

) Awareness month and a great time to increase our understanding and knowledge about this important topic. November is also the month when we celebrate Thanksgiving and reflect on the importance of family ties. I see a strong connection between these two events. Planning for LTC is a way to demonstrate love for the family and help relatives avoid the worry and discord that is typically associated with admission to a nursing facility or hiring a home health care aide. For couples, LTC planning can be a true act of love. This preserves assets so that the healthy spouse can maintain their standard of living and choose how much practical care they want.

Let’s take a deeper look at long-term care – what it means, the chances of needing it, how much it costs, and options for advance planning.

definition of long term care

LTC includes custodial care and assistance with basic activities of daily living such as eating, bathing, dressing, getting up and down from a chair, etc. As longevity increases and we live into our eighties, nineties and beyond, many of us will need this type of assistance and will have to enter a nursing facility, hire a home health care agency , or pay a relative, neighbor or friend to provide informal care.

long term care statistics

According to A Place for Mom, 70% of people over the age of 65 will need care at some point in their lives. This is a sobering statistic, and that figure may increase as medicine advances and longevity continues to increase.

Good care doesn’t come cheap. CareScout’s 2021 survey showed that the national average cost of a private room in a nursing home was $108,405 per year. Receiving care at home was also expensive. In the same survey, housekeeper services averaged $61,776 annually.

Such costs can have a big impact on a retired couple’s finances and state of mind. I’ve seen what happens to couples with comfortable $1,000,000 portfolios and no LTC plan. It doesn’t take long for both spouses to become healthy and become concerned about their finances, lifestyle, and inheritance. And rightly so.

Options for LTC Scheme

There are different ways to plan in advance:

self insurance

If we have enough money or want to take a gamble on not needing care, we can self-insure.

establish a trust

We can set up an irrevocable trust with the help of an elder law or estate planning attorney. The trust owns whatever assets we put into it, such as a home or retirement portfolio. Giving up our ownership allows us to protect the asset by qualifying for Title 19 or Medicaid first. Certain rules must be followed to protect property.

give away property

The third option is to give away our property and assets. When we have little or nothing, Medicaid or Title 19 picks up our LTC expenses.

Many of us don’t choose this option because it usually means giving up control of the property to our adult children. Can you imagine asking their permission to keep the money for a vacation? And what if they spend irresponsibly, experience an acrimonious divorce, or are found liable in a lawsuit? Well, we’re out of luck. We may lose it all.

Buy Traditional LTC Insurance

By purchasing LTC insurance, we are transferring the risk of paying for LTC to an insurance company. Purchasing this coverage can be a good option when we are healthy, middle-aged or younger. As we get older, premiums can be $10,000 or $12,000 annually if we can qualify for coverage due to a pre-existing condition.

The disadvantage of owning this type of insurance is that the premium is forfeited if we never file a claim. In other words, if we don’t need LTC, we won’t get our money back.

buy hybrid policy

It is basically LTC insurance wrapped into a life insurance policy. If LTC is not used, the policy pays the death benefit to the named beneficiaries. This addresses the “use it or lose it” issue associated with traditional LTC insurance.

plan now

Now the time has come to decide on LTC scheme. Resist the temptation to procrastinate until the “ideal” solution presents itself. As time goes by, the planning options will become much less.

Remember: The LTC plan is about the safety of those we love, not the safety of ourselves. Let’s do it for them.