Long road towards better air quality in the EU

In this report from Warsaw, Brussels and Copenhagen, we hear from Europeans on the front lines of the fight against air pollution.

As we move around, heat our homes and grow food, we emit harmful molecules that we breathe in every day. Thousands of people fall ill every year in Europe due to this pollution.

But progress is being made. Our air is getting cleaner, and technology allows us to monitor air quality in real time and even improve it.

Warsaw: changing perceptions of pollution

In Poland, levels of fine particles regularly breach European limits. Warsaw is an example of this. In winter, smog starts in the capital.

One resident said, “When winter comes and people start heating their houses… it’s terrible.”

Coal-based heating is the main source of pollution here. But Warsaw has embarked on a mission to replace these stoves, which locals call ‘smokers’. In fact, the city banned them last October 1.

A resident of Warsaw noted the importance of European funding in this transformation, saying, “There have been a lot of changes over the years. Even this 100-year-old house has been gassed.”

“We have a special ‘police force’ that controls the situation. Even the neighbors are starting to control the situation. People are learning a lot.”

According to data from a nearby monitoring station, air quality continues to improve in the city.

It is estimated that the number of smokers in Warsaw has dropped from 17,000 to 4,000 in just a few years. But according to Piotr Siergies, spokesman for Polish Smog Alert, a civil movement that has played a decisive role in the fight against air pollution over the past decade, it is still too high.

“We’re trying to use data,” Piotr said. “You talk to people and they say, ‘No, there’s no air pollution, what are you talking about? I don’t smell anything.’

“If you asked someone ten years ago what the main source of pollution was, they would say ‘cars’. And today, they would say ‘smokers, of course!’ So we’ve managed to change Polish society’s perception of air pollution. And then, from the people, we move to the politicians.”

At Warsaw City Hall, we met Jacek Kisil, a former environmental activist who is now in charge of air quality in the city.

“Our popular programs broadcast information about air quality in Poland every day,” he told The Road to Green. “We also have apps on mobile phones. We have a lot of smog alerts, so people have started using these apps.”

The capital is at the forefront of the fight against smog in Poland. This is also thanks to the extensive network of sensors and official monitoring stations.

Jacek Kisil revealed, “Eliminating 70% of smokers has actually improved air quality. But it’s not perfect.” “Because, for example, there are still a lot of cars. And if you get rid of all the smokers in Warsaw and there are a lot of smokers outside Warsaw, the polluted air will also go into Warsaw. So a lot Something remains to be done.”

Brussels: Residents working towards cleaner air

Poland is still a long way from achieving the Green Deal’s ambition of zero pollution by 2050.

But things are changing and people are getting organized, which is also the case in Belgium. Brussels is one of the most polluted cities in Europe in terms of nitrogen oxides. Road traffic accounts for two-thirds of emissions.

Here, in contrast to Warsaw, the city center is the most polluted area, according to several citizen science projects. Brussels has therefore created dozens of so-called ‘school streets’, where traffic is restricted or prohibited.

Pierre Dornier’s organization, Les Cherchers d’Air, has asked for volunteers to measure pollution in their homes using special tubes.

“We know that on average here, it was about 50 mg per m3, which is five times higher than the WHO recommendation,” Pierre said. He said children are at particular risk.

“Because of their size, they are close to exhaust pipes. So protecting them from air pollution is a priority.”

There are also social inequalities when it comes to pollution. In one of the more typical neighborhoods of Brussels, Quentin Askajeff volunteered for the study.

Quentin admitted, “We are in one of the cheapest areas of Brussels because of the pollution and noise. The color here is dark purple. So it changes from green to black. It’s disgusting here.”

“Every month I had to have two tubes inserted. And every month I would send the tubes back to the lab.”

To find out how it actually works, we went to meet Philippe Messman, coordinator of CuriuzenAir and star professor of citizen science at the University of Antwerp.

His association brought together 20,000 volunteers to measure the air throughout Flanders and Brussels. The results made the front page of the Belgian press.

Philip Messman explains, “We use this data to improve our computer models, and that way citizens can contribute directly to better policies. And we see it in the data. Air quality is improving.” .That’s why air quality policy works.”

These policies are about to develop further in Europe: the Directive on ambient air is currently being revised. There are preparations to reduce the pollution limit.

Copenhagen: ‘tThe situation of almost all pollutants has improved.

Copenhagen is the headquarters of the European Environment Agency. There, air quality expert Alberto González Ortiz agreed to show us an application launched by his agency, the European Air Quality Index, which compiles data from about 4,000 monitoring stations across the EU.

“We are here in Copenhagen and now we can see that the situation is definitely good, because we have a lot of air that carries away the pollutants,” Alberto said.

“You can also compare the conditions of this station with others. For example, if you want to go for jogging this afternoon, maybe you can choose the right time, when the air pollution is not so high, and that You can also choose the road you want to simulate.

“For example, we have a lot of active legislation on industry. We have industrial emissions directives. We have Euro standards that apply to vehicles. Of course, we also have air quality legislation.”

Alberto also believes that the air we breathe today is “much cleaner” than before.

“We see that the situation has improved for almost all pollutants. But that does not mean that we are in the most optimal situation because we also know that, let’s say, there is no safe limit. The objective should be that That as close as possible to the recommendations of the World Health Organization in terms of these concentrations. So by reducing these concentrations, we further improve the situation and better protect citizens.”

