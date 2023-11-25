Long lines, roads closed at Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora for Black Friday 2023

Black Friday shoppers, your day has come.

Many malls in the Chicago area opened early Friday morning, with long lines forming before the sun came up. At the Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora, a line formed outside the Nike Outlet well before the mall opened at 6 a.m.

“It’s so much better in person,” one young shopper told NBC 5’s Sandra Torres. “We have to go back to personal things,” the shopkeeper added, adding that it was part of a tradition his group of friends did every year. “were excited!”

According to a Facebook post from the Aurora Police Department, the road was closed Friday morning because “significant traffic delays” were expected in the area as a result of the large crowd.

“Chicago Premium Outlets will open its doors to customers at 6 a.m. and remain open until 9 p.m. on Friday, November 24,” the post reads. “On Saturday the mall will once again be open from 10 am to 9 pm. On Sunday the mall will be open from 11 am to 6 pm.”

“The Aurora Police Department anticipates significant traffic delays in the area during these times and will have some road closures in place to help traffic flow in and out of the area,” the post continued. “We recommend the general public seek alternative routes that avoid these areas on Friday, November 24, unless you are specifically traveling to the outlet mall.”

At least four roads were closed as of 4 a.m. Friday, according to Aurora police.

Below is a list of malls in the Chicago area, and what their hours are for Black Friday:

Gurney Mills

Black Friday Timings: 6 AM to 9 PM

White Oaks Mall

Black Friday Timings: 6 AM to 9 PM

Oakbrook Center

Black Friday Timings: 9 AM to 9 PM

Orland Square

Black Friday Timings: 6 AM to 9 PM

Woodfield Mall

Black Friday Timings: 6 AM to 9 PM

Westfield Old Orchard

Black Friday Timings: 8 AM to 10 PM

900 michigan

Black Friday Timings: 9 AM to 7 PM

block 37

Black Friday Timings: 9 AM to 9 PM

Fox Valley Mall

Black Friday Timings: 8 AM to 10 PM

Shops at North Bridge, including Nordstrom

Black Friday timings: 10 am to 9 pm.

water tower location

Black Friday Timings: 9 AM to 9 PM

Chicago Ridge Mall

Black Friday Timings: 7 AM to 9 PM

Source: www.nbcchicago.com