Long Island City leading NYC's post-Covid recovery: business leaders

A prominent representative of the Big Apple industry says New York City has largely recovered economically from COVID-19 — if researchers look at what’s happening not just in Manhattan’s business districts, but beyond.

Long Island City — in Queens, across the East River from Manhattan — is making the case, says Laura Rothrock, president of the Long Island City Partnership/Business Improvement District, one of Gotham’s fastest-growing neighborhoods.

“The main commercial corridors of New York City will no longer be just Manhattan,” Rothrock recently told The Post.

“Long Island City is an example that New York City is back.”

In a post-pandemic and growing world of remote work, Rothrock and other city business advocates say measuring the strength of the Big Apple’s economy solely by foot traffic and other economic data derived from Manhattan business districts is no longer accurate or fair. Is. People are living, working and playing in the outer cities.

A recent study found that foot traffic in the Big Apple’s Midtown and Lower Manhattan business districts in mid-2023 was still 33% lower than before the coronavirus pandemic — one of the lowest recovery rates in the country. The disappointing findings came as New York City Mayor Eric Adams claimed the Big Apple has recovered almost all of the 1 million jobs lost during the deadly outbreak.

According to city data collected as part of the Making NY Work for Everyone study jointly released by Gov. Kathy Hochul and Adams last year, LIC has bucked the trend of Manhattan’s recovery rate since 2019. Foot traffic was expected to increase 5% by 2022.

New York City has largely recovered economically from COVID-19. getty images

Advocates say Long Island City, long a manufacturing-industrial center, has emerged as the quintessential mixed-use neighborhood, as one of the few neighborhoods in the city with vacant land large enough to develop. There is space.

During that period, retail spending increased 35% in NYC and 20% in Downtown Brooklyn, while it fell by double digits in Manhattan’s business core, which is largely dependent on tourists.

Rothrock compared Long Island City to the Manhattan business core and Downtown Brooklyn, saying, “We are the only neighborhoods where both consumer retail spending and foot traffic have increased.”

A recent study found that foot traffic in the Big Apple’s Midtown and Lower Manhattan business districts in mid-2023 was still 33% lower than before the coronavirus pandemic. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Supporters say that despite losing out on the proposed Amazon headquarters in 2019, LIC is growing like crazy — thousands of new residential units are under construction, along with more than 300,000 square feet of retail space, as well as 32 hotels under construction or planned.

Many of the hotels are in more remote industrial areas and are currently being used by the city as migrant shelters.

Rothrock acknowledged the migrant crisis, saying, “It’s an ongoing challenge.”

Meanwhile, the population of LIC has increased from 70,000 to 100,000 from 2010 to 2020, and growth continues to accelerate.

Long Island City’s population grew from 70,000 to 100,000 from 2010 to 2020, and the growth spurt continues. Paul Martinka

“Long Island City is growing so fast and outpacing the rest of the city,” Rothrock said. “We have a lot of economic activity in Long Island City.”

The Making NY Work for Everyone report also identified emerging neighborhood employment hubs including Forest Hills in Queens, DUMBO and Broadway Junction in Brooklyn, Fordham Plaza in The Bronx, and St. George/Stapleton on Staten Island. Other growing cities identified include Flushing and Jamaica in Queens, 125th Street in Harlem in Manhattan, and The Bronx Hub.

Due to its mixed-used zoning, LIC offers activities prohibited elsewhere – such as indoor sky diving that attract visitors.

Among the new developments of LIC:

Borden Complex: This site at 23-30 Borden Avenue will include 680,000 square feet of industrial space and 194,000 square feet of studio space, as well as 50 loading docks. The target is to complete it in 2024.

Gotham Point: Located at the southern tip of LIQ Waterfront, this two-tower project includes a total of 1,132 residences: 849 rent-stabilized and 283 market-rate apartments. It also includes 9,000 square feet of retail space and 26,000 square feet of community amenity space, including a recently opened boathouse, urban farm, and studio space for local artists.

Greenhouse: Located at 10-25 Jackson Avenue, this project opened in 2023 with 46 luxury rental apartments, 14 of which are designated affordable.

Opus Point: This 26-storey development at 23-10 Queens Plaza South will provide 400,000 square feet of new office space. It will feature a rooftop and private terrace on each building level and 14,000 square feet of amenity and fitness space.

