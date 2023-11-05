By Mackenzie Tatanani for DailyMail.com 15:06 05 Nov 2023, updated 15:13 05 Nov 2023

Tony Wheeler founded the travel guide company with his wife in 1973

He has made 50 trips around the world and has stayed in countries like Turkey, Brazil and Switzerland

Here, Wheeler offers tips from his years of globetrotting, from dealing with congestion to smart packing

Decades after co-founding a publishing company that has published 150 million guidebooks in 221 countries, Tony Wheeler is still a backpacker at heart.

Wheeler and his wife Maureen created Lonely Planet 50 years ago, when the newly married couple embarked on a road trip from London to Turkey, Iran and Afghanistan, which ended when they sold their car and moved to Australia.

The name is taken from a misheard lyric from Joe Cocker’s track, Space Captain: ‘Once upon a time I was traveling in the sky; This lovely planet attracted my attention.

“This is a 50-year mistake,” Wheeler told the Washington Post.

His early guides were for young globetrotters, described by Wheeler as ‘people in their twenties who had no money,’ who were eager to explore previously untouched places.

In 2011, the couple – who split their time between London and Melbourne – sold the publishing company, but remained keen travellers. Here, Wheeler shares some lessons from his 50 travels around the world.

Tony Wheeler co-founded Lonely Planet with his wife Maureen 50 years ago. The first guides were for young travelers who wanted to explore more obscure places (Picture: Brisighella town in Emilia Romagna, Italy) In 2011, the couple sold the company, but continue to travel and remain backpackers at heart (Picture :Hot air balloons take tourists to Myanmar)

dealing with accidents

Failures happen to even the most experienced hiker, and Wheeler says you just have to roll with the punches.

During a recent trip to Brazil, the airline repeatedly canceled his flight to New York, forcing the entrepreneur to spend four hours in line at the airport counter.

Also this year, an incident in France forced the railway to close its entire line – leaving it stranded in torrential rain.

It’s important to remember that people only love to hear bad stories.

“Nobody wants to hear that my flight left on time, my seat was where I wanted, I liked the food and my luggage arrived,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler says travelers need to be flexible and able to absorb setbacks when they come. He encourages people to pack light, opting for carry-on bags instead of checked luggage.

lost luggage

Wheeler avoids the possibility of losing luggage by limiting himself to luggage that is kept with him rather than loaded onto the aircraft.

He shared an anecdote about a friend whose bag was lost on a flight from Munich to her home in London. Several days later, his bag appeared in a vehicle containing hundreds of misplaced items.

In 2022, approximately 26 million pieces of luggage were lost, delayed or damaged worldwide. That’s about eight bags out of every thousand.

However, the number of mishandled pieces of baggage dropped to 5.7 million in the first half of 2023, according to SITA, a multinational IT company serving the air transportation industry.

“This trend began to improve rapidly from May to the end of July 2023, with fewer bags lost despite strong growth in passenger numbers over the summer,” the company said in a statement.

The travel entrepreneur advises people to be mindful of the political climate of their dream destinations (Image: interior windows of Nasser-al Mulk, a mosque in Shiraz, Iran) He says writing the guide for Burma was the hardest. It was published in 1979, encouraging people to support local businesses to avoid aiding the military regime (Picture: Ancient temples in Bagan, Mandalay region)

hostile governments

Wheeler encourages people to be mindful of the political climate of the countries they want to visit – but he says that places they are forbidden from visiting can often be very rewarding trips.

Of all the travel guides, Burma was the most difficult. At the time, people were urged to boycott the country to avoid indirectly aiding the military regime.

After several research trips, the Wheelers decided to publish the book in 1979, but encouraged potential visitors to support local businesses rather than government-owned businesses.

‘Local people really wanted tourists, and it wasn’t just for the money,’ Wheeler said. ‘It was for communication with the outside world.’

There has been no change in this even after decades. Burma is under a Level 4 travel advisory according to the US State Department.

People are strongly encouraged not to travel to the country due to the ongoing civil unrest following the February 2021 military coup.

Of Iran, Wheeler said: ‘The government is terrible, but the people are wonderful,’ mentioning how diners would see him eating alone and invite him to their table.

‘How often does this happen in a restaurant in England or America?’ He asked.

Iran is also under a Level 4 travel advisory due to continued kidnappings and arrests of American citizens. The Department has determined that at least one US citizen is currently wrongfully detained.

Wheeler remains curious about Nigeria, but cautious about visiting due to concerns about crime and security (Picture: Lagos city) Of Iran, entrepreneur says: ‘The government is terrible, but the people are wonderful’ (Picture: : Imam) class)

Crime

Wheeler is fortunate to have only been a victim of crime once, when he was robbed in Bogota, Colombia.

Although you’ll never go wrong by thoroughly researching a destination, Wheeler encourages people to trust their gut once they land.

‘Things are not always as unsafe as you fear,’ he said. ‘Once you reach a place and are on the roads, you will realize whether it is OK or not.’

Conditions can change in an instant – during a trip to Guatemala City, Wheeler was unnerved by the empty streets at night. In daylight, they felt safer.

Wheeler has visited more than 170 countries, including countries experiencing civil unrest such as Syria and Yemen.

He is fascinated by Nigeria, but is cautious about visiting the country of more than 220 million people due to security concerns.

The State Department discourages travel there because of terrorism and other threats, including kidnapping.

Wheeler says people can’t go wrong by researching their destinations in advance, but they should also trust their gut (Pictured: Zuma Rock in Nigeria) She also recommends staying away from popular accommodation and dining destinations to avoid crowds. Two road crossings (pictured: a seaside resort between Ravenna and Rimini, Italy)

Crowd

Critics of Lonely Planet say the books have increased overcrowding at once obscure sites.

Wheeler’s solution? He recommends always going ‘two roads across’ from the main places for sightseeing, shopping, dining and accommodation.

Of Venice he said: ‘Everyone is in St Mark’s Square. You can also go to other parts of the city and find churches that are not crowded with tourists.’

Wheeler also recommends choosing less-visited cities like Ravenna, the former capital of the Western Roman Empire, which feels almost ‘less touristy’.

Wheeler encourages people to consider alternative methods of travel such as trains and buses (Picture: Sunset at Bar Beach in Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria) She is particularly fond of Amtrak and its routes from Seattle to San Francisco (Picture: a Surfliner passenger train runs on tracks along the California coast)

Try other methods of travel

The entrepreneur has traveled by train in a dozen countries this year, and credits Amtrak’s Coast Starlight train route from Seattle to San Francisco as his best experience.

‘It was a nice train and there was a lot of conversation at the bar table,’ he said. ‘This was what rail travel is supposed to be.’

When possible, he opts for more eco-friendly means of travel, such as trains and buses.

For the return trip from Lugano, Switzerland, he took a train from Zurich to Paris, then the Eurostar to London. In Uruguay and Paraguay, he relied on trains and buses, which have improved greatly since his last overland adventure.

He said, ‘My bus trip to South America happened a long time ago.’ ‘It felt dangerous all the time, the buses were uncomfortable and the bus stations were not nice places to be.’

This time, the bus station in Montevideo, Uruguay has been updated and boasts a delicious breakfast spot. The buses felt safe. There was also a toilet on the ship.

“It was certainly a real change compared to 40 years ago,” Wheeler said.

The publishing empire has grown since its founding half a century ago. It is currently owned by American media company Red Ventures, which also operates CNET.

Lonely Planet also has a website with budgeting tips, an email newsletter, and the option to book tours and activities.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk