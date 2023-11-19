London’s O2 to host ‘League of Legends’ Worlds final in 2024

LOL The biggest day of the year is coming to London. Credit: Marv Watson/RiotGames

Riot Games has announced the finals for 2024 League of Legends The World Championship will take place at the O2 Arena in London, England.

The Worlds 2024 final will take place on November 2, much earlier than this year, and will take place at the iconic London venue. The news also presumably confirms that Worlds will be in Europe for 2024 unless Riot really wants to go on a global tour!

“We are thrilled to bring the World Finals to the UK for the first time,” said Naz Aletaha, Global Head of LoL Esports. “The World’s a global celebration of the best League of Legends, and London’s rich history and modern metropolis is the perfect backdrop for our game’s biggest stage. We were overwhelmed by the passion and energy of the fans in London during the 2023 Mid-Season Invitational, and we look forward to welcoming them to the O2, where our finalists will be on the same stage with many of the icons who came before them.

As Aletaha mentioned earlier this year, London hosted the Mid-Season Invitational, albeit in the much smaller Copper Box Arena. The event proved very popular with both local fans and those watching from home, with the enthusiastic UK crowd being the main attraction. With the O2 capable of holding up to 20,000 fans, you can expect even bigger and louder crowds for Worlds in 2024.

The news of the Worlds coming to London is so big that even the Mayor of London, who is a proper politician and has a lot to do, found time to comment.

“London is a major destination for eSports, and it’s fantastic that we will be hosting League of Legends The World Championship final next year,” said London Mayor Sadiq Khan. “It will bring together e-sports fans from around the world and also showcase our capital’s cutting-edge gaming industry. “I will continue to do everything I can to support the growth and development of esports in London as we build a better London for all.”

Ticket sales information for the final will be revealed closer to the event.

While Worlds is certainly a big enough event, another top-level eSports event will take place in London in 2024. Tournament organizers BLAST announced a few months ago that they would be hosting a top-tier CS2 tournament at Wembley Arena.

Of course, this announcement was made as part of the 2023 World Finals, which took place in South Korea. The opening ceremony featured the virtual band Heartsteel performing for the first time, a performance that required a lot of work from Riot Games.