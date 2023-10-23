In a decisive move to combat the growing use of cryptocurrencies in criminal activities, London’s Metropolitan Police established a 40-member team specializing in crypto investigations.

The move comes as authorities have expressed growing concern that digital currencies now play an ‘endemic role’ in organized crime.

UK crypto fraud cases are skyrocketing

Since its inception in May, the Special Squad has responded rapidly to 74 intelligence referrals, resulting in 19 active criminal investigations. This proactive approach reflects the urgency of law enforcement in addressing the rising tide of crypto-related crimes.

The attraction of cryptocurrencies for criminal networks lies in their ability to obfuscate assets and enable seamless cross-border transactions. Bitcoin, in particular, has long been a favorite for its ability to protect illicit money transfers, posing a major challenge to law enforcement agencies around the world.

Recent data from RPC, a leading law firm, shows that UK crypto fraud cases have increased by 41% in the last year, amounting to a staggering £306 million. This massive increase underscores the urgent need for targeted efforts to combat crypto-enabled criminal activities.

Detective Inspector Geoff Donoghue, who leads the Met’s crypto investigation team, outlined the paradigm shift in the perception of cryptocurrencies within criminal enterprises. It was once considered a niche medium, but growing evidence shows that digital currencies have now become involved in a variety of illicit activities, including drug trafficking, arms dealing, human exploitation, and other nefarious enterprises.

Israeli police recently blocked cryptocurrency accounts linked to collecting donations for Hamas, highlighting the direct link between digital currencies and funding for terrorist organizations.

Blockchain researchers at TRM Labs reported that crypto fundraising has seen a significant increase following violent attacks by these groups, with Hamas-controlled crypto addresses receiving more than $400,000 (£328,000) following a conflict in May 2021.

Closer to home, criminal syndicates in the UK have increasingly adopted cryptocurrencies to fund their illicit endeavors. In one notable case eleven men in Cardiff were sentenced for converting 40 kilograms of cocaine into cryptocurrency worth an estimated £3 million. Another group’s audacious £21 million Bitcoin scam led them to distribute £5,000 gift cards on the streets, underscoring the scale and audacity of crypto-enabled crimes.

UK moves to regulate crypto

While the cryptocurrency market has seen ups and downs, Matt Stanley, a detective sergeant in the Met’s cyber crime unit, explains that these fluctuations have had a minimal impact on criminal operations. In the eyes of those engaged in illegal activities, the value of cryptocurrencies is secondary to the transactions they facilitate.

The regulatory landscape for cryptocurrency trading in the UK remains largely unchanged, inviting scrutiny of its volatility and potential association with addictive behaviour. The government’s February announcement of plans to regulate crypto in line with traditional financial assets like stocks and bonds has sparked debate among lawmakers. Some advocate classifying crypto trading as a form of gambling, which is in line with its online betting-like nature.

Across the pond, US regulators have taken legal action against major industry players, including Coinbase and Binance. Additionally, the ongoing lawsuit of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried in New York highlights the legal challenges of the cryptocurrency sector.

source: cryptopotato.com