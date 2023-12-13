London offices to be operated by Devon Sunshine as part of solar farm deal

Devon offers an attractive location for solar farms as the area receives around 1,600 hours of sunshine per year – Neil Hall/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The London offices will be operated by Devon Sunshine after corporate landlord Workspace Group signed a solar power deal with Europe’s largest renewable energy generator.

Workspace, which offers flexible office space, has agreed to buy power directly from a new solar panel farm being built in Devon.

The company has signed a 10-year corporate power purchase agreement with Statcraft, the business behind the development. It is the largest generator of hydro, wind and solar power in Europe.

Statcraft’s solar farm in Devon will produce 22 gigawatts per hour – enough energy to power around 8,000 homes a year.

Workspace said the deal would supply about two thirds of the electricity needed for its 77 offices in London and the south of England. Electricity will start flowing to its properties from next February.

David Benson, Chief Financial Officer of Workspace, said: “As companies look for workplaces with strong sustainability credentials that run on clean energy, our switch to high-quality renewable electricity is both commercially attractive and sustainable “

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Statkraft is a state-owned Norwegian company with roots in the country’s hydropower industry. Its roots can be found in an 1895 deal by the state to purchase a waterfall.

The company has since expanded into solar and wind power production. Today it is one of the UK’s largest onshore renewable developers and has invested £1.3 billion in UK renewable energy infrastructure.

As well as operations in Devon, Statcraft has four onshore wind farms in Wales and Scotland, and operates the Rheidol Hydropower Plant near Aberystwyth, Wales.

The Norwegian company has about a dozen solar farms either operational or in development across the UK, stretching from Cornwall to Yorkshire.

Devon offers an attractive location for solar farms as the area receives approximately 1,600 hours of sunshine per year, compared to an average of 1,400 hours throughout the UK. It also has vast areas of untouched green land.

According to the Campaign to Protect Rural England, 19 solar farms in the East Devon District Council constituency have either been approved, refused or are pending a decision on planning.

However, solar farms often face local opposition. Plans for a 60,000-solar panel site near Exeter, built by Japanese developers Taiyo, were approved last month despite vocal opposition from campaigners.

Sonia Jain, head of sustainability at Workplace, said: “The recent agreement at Cop28 for countries to triple their renewable energy capacity by 2030 is supported by decisions like ours to bring new capacity onto the grid rather than buying from existing supply. make capable. ,

Statecraft declined to comment.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com